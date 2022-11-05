Read full article on original website
FB Hosts No. 23/22 Kansas State on Saturday at McLane
BAYLOR BEARS (6-3, 4-2) Location: Waco, Texas. Head Coach: Dave Aranda (Cal Lutheran, 1999) Roster | Stats | Game Notes (PDF) BAYLOR BEARS (6-3. 4-2) vs. #23/22 KANSAS STATE WILDCATS (6-3, 4-2) Nov. 12, 2022 • 6 p.m. Waco, Texas • McLane Stadium (45,140) | Flipcard (PDF) | Big...
VB’s Carlson Earns Fourth Rookie of the Week
IRVING, Texas – Averi Carlson of the No. 10-ranked Baylor volleyball team has earned her fourth Rookie of the Week honor from the Big 12, the conference announced Tuesday. Carlson, a freshman setter, earned the award after leading the league in assists for the week with 84 overall. She was second in the Big 12 for assists per set with 12.00, only behind graduate student and former Bear Callie Williams at TCU, who earned the Offensive award for the week.
WT Concludes Fall Slate at Big 12 Individual Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – Four Baylor women's tennis student-athletes traveled to the 2022 Big 12 Individual Championships this weekend, hosted by Oklahoma State. Friday saw both doubles teams come out on top, as Anita Sahdiieva and Liubov Kostenko fought for a 7-6 (1) victory and Paula Barañano and Alina Shcherbinina bested their opponents, 6-4. In singles action on opening day, Barañano soared past Kansas State's Rosanna Maffei, 6-2, 6-1.
MBB’s Grimes Elects to Redshirt for the 2022-23 Season
WACO, Texas – Baylor men's basketball announced Monday that junior guard Dantwan Grimes would redshirt for the upcoming season. Grimes, a junior college All-American last year at Kilgore, will be the latest in a long line of Bears that redshirted in their first year on campus under Scott Drew. Grimes becomes the sixth player on the roster who has or is taking advantage of a redshirt year.
