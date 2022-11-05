IRVING, Texas – Averi Carlson of the No. 10-ranked Baylor volleyball team has earned her fourth Rookie of the Week honor from the Big 12, the conference announced Tuesday. Carlson, a freshman setter, earned the award after leading the league in assists for the week with 84 overall. She was second in the Big 12 for assists per set with 12.00, only behind graduate student and former Bear Callie Williams at TCU, who earned the Offensive award for the week.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO