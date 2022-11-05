Read full article on original website
murfreesboro.com
Fountains at Gateway Ice Rink Under Construction
It’s that time of year folks. One of Murfreesboro’s favorite things this time of year is about to open at The Fountains at Gateway!
FBI chooses TSU students for first-of-its-kind recruitment course
This is the first time the FBI has taught a Collegiate Academy class in the state, and they chose Tennessee State University.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Alex Dawald, Jared King are newest members at KraftCPAs PLLC
NASHVILLE — Alex Dawald and Jared King have been chosen as the newest members at KraftCPAs PLLC. They became the 19th and 20th current partners at the firm effective November 1, 2022. Both Alex and Jared help lead the firm’s assurance services department, which provides audits, reviews, and other...
Jelly Roll Announces Massive Donation for Incarcerated Nashville Youth
Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.
DA’s part-time, $75,000/year employee pockets money with little evidence of work
That man works for Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk. Funk insists it's all on the up-and-up.
clarksvillenow.com
Living Word Ministries to hold annual Kingdom Feeding program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Living Word International Ministries-Clarksville, a non-denominational church located at 959 Tiny Town Road, is excited once again for its annual Kingdom Feeding Program, where they deliver a free hot Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day to families in our community who have a need. The meal will...
fox17.com
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
wpln.org
Say goodbye to scrambling for quarters in your seat cushion. Nashville is finally upgrading its metered parking.
In the spring, Nashville drivers won’t have to hunt for change to pay for metered parking. This month, the Metro Council voted to hire Georgia firm LAZ to upgrade, operate and maintain a more high-tech system. Text messaging, credit cards and cash will all be payment options. It’ll initially...
Historic former post office building up for auction
One place has been downtown as far back as anyone in Lebanon can remember. That's because it's been there 107 years: a post office for many years and then the Wilson County Election Commission.
wgnsradio.com
The Value of Property Throughout Rutherford County has Increased by Almost 450% in Ten Years
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Rutherford County’s growth rate has exceeded that of other counties in the Volunteer State, according to Rutherford County Assessor Property Rob Mitchell…. Mitchell said the growth locally has been fueled by location and prices…. The total appraised value of properties throughout Rutherford County has increased by almost...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
7th grader charged in connection with alleged threat made to Lebanon Special School District
A 7th grader has been charged after investigators say they were able to connect the student with a "concerning post" made on Snapchat over the weekend.
WSMV
7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
cushmanwakefield.com
Nashville Ranks No. 1 U.S. Real Estate Market to Watch
Urban Land Institute and PricewaterhouseCoopers released its 2022 Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, ranking Nashville as the No. 1 U.S. Real Estate Market to watch for the second year in a row, the first repeat since San Francisco in 2013-2014. ULI/PwC placed the city in the “Supernova” category, stating:...
Murfreesboro family living in fear after home shot up four times
A Murfreesboro grandmother and grandson said they are living in fear as their home has been shot up on four separate occasions. Police are seeking suspects and have ordered saturation patrols.
Efforts to fix Nashville's wrong election ballots backfires, officials recognize
Initially, the Davidson County Election Commission thought about 212 voters were impacted. Now the number is up to 438.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
18-year-old identified in deadly shooting on Scruggs Lane
Police have identified an 18-year-old who was killed last Friday in a shooting at an apartment complex on Scruggs Lane.
WTVF
What is collagen and does it help your skin? Consumer Reports explains this new craze
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — Here’s yet another trend to add to your list — collagen. Promising younger-looking skin and flexible joints, Consumer Reports says this craze may actually have some benefits, and reveals what the collagen fuss is all about. Thousands of U.S. consumers spent $222...
Rep. John Rose will lead new Tennessee District 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now holding a piece of Nashville, Rep. John Rose will hold his seat in Congress, according to early voting totals. Vote totals show a 60% lead from Rose. He faces Democrat Randal Cooper. "My family and I are thankful for the support our community has...
