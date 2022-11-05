ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Alex Dawald, Jared King are newest members at KraftCPAs PLLC

NASHVILLE — Alex Dawald and Jared King have been chosen as the newest members at KraftCPAs PLLC. They became the 19th and 20th current partners at the firm effective November 1, 2022. Both Alex and Jared help lead the firm’s assurance services department, which provides audits, reviews, and other...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll Announces Massive Donation for Incarcerated Nashville Youth

Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Living Word Ministries to hold annual Kingdom Feeding program

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Living Word International Ministries-Clarksville, a non-denominational church located at 959 Tiny Town Road, is excited once again for its annual Kingdom Feeding Program, where they deliver a free hot Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day to families in our community who have a need. The meal will...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
LEBANON, TN
cushmanwakefield.com

Nashville Ranks No. 1 U.S. Real Estate Market to Watch

Urban Land Institute and PricewaterhouseCoopers released its 2022 Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, ranking Nashville as the No. 1 U.S. Real Estate Market to watch for the second year in a row, the first repeat since San Francisco in 2013-2014. ULI/PwC placed the city in the “Supernova” category, stating:...
NASHVILLE, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy