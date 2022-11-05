ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
12news.com

Judge blocks hand-count of ballots in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two dead in Sierra Vista crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after the car they were in crashed and rolled over on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road, in Sierra Vista on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Sierra Vista police were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and arrived to...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
KOLD-TV

19-year-old killed in crash near Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed south of Tucson on Monday, Nov. 7. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around noon to the 1200 block of West Pima Mine Road. Once authorities arrived, they said,...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy