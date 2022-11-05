Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
Big man KJ Williams was the perfect player LSU's Matt McMahon needed to build his first team around
KJ Williams was working out at an NBA predraft camp in late March when he received a phone call from an old friend. One of several stars for a Murray State team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament, Williams, a 6-foot-10, 245-pound power forward, had gone to Phoenix after declaring for the NBA draft.
NOLA.com
Big night for CJ McCollum and New Orleans Pelicans? Best Bet for Nov. 9
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Saints defensive stars Pete Werner and Marcus Davenport left the Ravens game with injuries
Little went right for the New Orleans Saints in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, and then the injuries started to mount in the second half. Linebacker Pete Werner entered the injury tent in the third quarter, and was soon after carted back to the locker room with an ankle injury.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms
We have said many times, but although the New Orleans Saints have been in the NFL for 55 years, when they play an AFC team there isn’t a whole lot of history. In this case, the two teams have played only seven times since their first meeting on Sept. 29, 1996. (Although one has to remember the Ravens previously were the Cleveland Browns and established an entire new identity and gave the Browns history back to the team when they returned to the NFL.)
NOLA.com
Saints can make changes or stay on the road to 6-11 in ‘Derry’s Dime’ on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 113
Let’s be honest: Can anyone really be all that surprised from the New Orleans Saints’ highly disappointing 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football? If you have been watching – or listening to Dattitude – you shouldn’t be. On a special Tuesday...
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson is feeling like himself again, but the Pelicans still have problems
INDIANAPOLIS — In the New Orleans Pelicans’ first back-to-back games of the season last weekend, Zion Williamson looked like someone who was acclimating to playing two NBA games in a 48-hour span for the first time in a while. Williamson checked himself out at unplanned points in both...
NOLA.com
Jarvis Landry is among 5 Saints standouts who won't play vs. Ravens Monday night
Jarvis Landry, who was questionable with an ankle injury for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, will miss his fifth consecutive game. In his absence, the New Orleans Saints will have five active wide receivers: Rookies Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Kevin White, who was officially signed to the 53-man roster Monday afternoon.
NOLA.com
Four downs: The Ravens are bringing an electric QB and a vulnerable secondary to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season, and now they must prove whether they can do it again. The challenge is a bit different this week: The 5-3 Baltimore Ravens are coming to town, and while they might be without a bunch of their top offensive playmakers, their offense is still led by dynamite quarterback Lamar Jackson.
NOLA.com
NFL Week 10 early odds, betting lines: Saints favored for first time in 4 weeks
After four straight weeks of being an underdog, the New Orleans Saints are favored, and it’s in a very unlikely situation. The Black and Gold are favored in Pittsburgh, albeit by less than a field goal, for the first time since 1993 when the the two teams played at now-demolished Three Rivers Stadium.
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 10? Vote now.
Week 10 of the high school football campaign was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson's big night not enough in Pelicans' road loss to Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — With 8:14 remaining in the first quarter, Zion Williamson hit a running layup. It was the New Orleans Pelicans’ first points of the game. It took the Pelicans nearly four minutes to put points on the scoreboard Monday. Their high-powered offense sputtered. And defensively, the Pelicans...
