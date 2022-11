Wilmington, NC - Eliot Goldthorp's NCAA-leading 15th goal of the season, late in the second half, snapped a 1-1 tie and gave third seeded Hofstra a 2-1 victory over second-seeded UNCW in the Colonial Athletic Association Semifinals Sunday at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Pride advances to the CAA Championship Game at top-seeded Elon next Saturday at 12 p.m. It will be Hofstra's third consecutive CAA title game appearance as the Pride look for back-to-back championships.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO