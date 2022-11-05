ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sabalenka ends Swiatek’s dream season at WTA Finals, setting final with Garcia

Two months ago at the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka squandered a 4-2 lead to Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, losing 16 of the final 20 points. Her reaction at the time was prophetic: “I’m trying to think that everything happens for a reason, and I guess it just makes me really stronger,” she said. “I guess, in the next semifinal, I will be much stronger as a player.”
Flawless Caroline Garcia serves up perfection in Fort Worth, defeating Sabalenka for WTA Finals crown

Since June, Caroline Garcia has been a force to be reckoned with on tour, racking up wins – and titles at an alarming rate. But the Frenchwoman saved her best and brightest for the final day of the 2022 season, as she dialed up a near-perfect serving performance to battle past Aryna Sabalenka for her biggest career title at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
With one breathtaking season, Iga Swiatek reshaped the future of women’s tennis. Now that it’s over, it’s time to rest

This spring, when Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement threw the sport into disarray, many tennis fans and pundits lamented the loss of a woman who was seen to be the next dominant force in a sport seemingly in perpetual shortage of such an entity. Not since the wave of Serena Williams’ greatness had crested and begun to recede several years ago, had there been a player in possession of such talent – and such moxie.
November 9, 1993: The day Bjorn Borg played his final professional match

On this day, November 9, 1993, at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Bjorn Borg played the final match of his failed comeback, which had started at the Monte-Carlo Open in 1991. Defeated by Russian Alexander Volkov 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 after failing to convert a match point, the Swedish legend said he was finally calling curtains on his remarkable career. In two years and 12 tournaments after coming out of retirement, the 11-time Grand Slam champion didn’t manage to win a single match.
Lehecka makes fast start at Next Gen Finals

Czech Jiri Lehecka made a perfect start at the Next Gen Finals in Milan on Tuesday as he beat Italian Francesca Passaro in straight sets in the first match of this year’s competition. The 20-year-old No 5 seed, who has risen to No 74 after a breakthrough year on...
LP Open by IND: Kovinic moves into last 16

Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the second seed, defeated American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-0, 6-3 to move into the last 16 of the LP Open by IND on Monday evening. Kovinic, ranked No 79, will play Japanese Yuki Naito next.
A look inside the insane statistics that characterised Iga Swiatek’s 2022 season

Iga Swiatek’s 2022 was a thrill ride of epic proportions. The Polish juggernaut captivated the tennis world from start to finish and became the most dominant player in the game over the last 10 months, as she wrote the early chapters in what is sure to be a voluminous tome of statistics by the end of her career.
November 8, 2007: Henin’s double-bagel revenge

On this day, November 8, 2007, in the Masters Cup round-robin, Justine Henin executed a brutal revenge against Marion Bartoli. The Belgian had lost to Bartoli a few months before in the Wimbledon semi-finals (1-6, 7-5, 6-1) and Henin, who had not lost a single match since Wimbledon, showed no mercy and blanked her opponent 6-0, 6-0.
WTA Rankings: Swiatek ends with second-highest year-end total; Garcia climbs to No 4

Poland’s Iga Swiatek ends the 2022 season at the top of the WTA rankings with the second highest year-end rankings tally in WTA history behind Serena Williams (in 2013). Swiatek, who was ousted in the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, finishes with 11,085 points. That’s second to only Serena Williams’ 2013 year-end tally of 13,260 points.

