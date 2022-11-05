Read full article on original website
Sabalenka ends Swiatek’s dream season at WTA Finals, setting final with Garcia
Two months ago at the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka squandered a 4-2 lead to Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, losing 16 of the final 20 points. Her reaction at the time was prophetic: “I’m trying to think that everything happens for a reason, and I guess it just makes me really stronger,” she said. “I guess, in the next semifinal, I will be much stronger as a player.”
Flawless Caroline Garcia serves up perfection in Fort Worth, defeating Sabalenka for WTA Finals crown
Since June, Caroline Garcia has been a force to be reckoned with on tour, racking up wins – and titles at an alarming rate. But the Frenchwoman saved her best and brightest for the final day of the 2022 season, as she dialed up a near-perfect serving performance to battle past Aryna Sabalenka for her biggest career title at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.
With one breathtaking season, Iga Swiatek reshaped the future of women’s tennis. Now that it’s over, it’s time to rest
This spring, when Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement threw the sport into disarray, many tennis fans and pundits lamented the loss of a woman who was seen to be the next dominant force in a sport seemingly in perpetual shortage of such an entity. Not since the wave of Serena Williams’ greatness had crested and begun to recede several years ago, had there been a player in possession of such talent – and such moxie.
Garcia storms past Sakkari and will play for biggest career title at WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia is saving her best for last in 2022. The Frenchwoman pushed into her biggest career final on Sunday, defeating Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2, and will play for the title at the WTA Finals on Monday. Garcia, seeded sixth, will face either Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka in the...
November 9, 1993: The day Bjorn Borg played his final professional match
On this day, November 9, 1993, at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Bjorn Borg played the final match of his failed comeback, which had started at the Monte-Carlo Open in 1991. Defeated by Russian Alexander Volkov 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 after failing to convert a match point, the Swedish legend said he was finally calling curtains on his remarkable career. In two years and 12 tournaments after coming out of retirement, the 11-time Grand Slam champion didn’t manage to win a single match.
Lehecka makes fast start at Next Gen Finals
Czech Jiri Lehecka made a perfect start at the Next Gen Finals in Milan on Tuesday as he beat Italian Francesca Passaro in straight sets in the first match of this year’s competition. The 20-year-old No 5 seed, who has risen to No 74 after a breakthrough year on...
“That was really the mentality: keep going that way and it will pay off one day” – Caroline Garcia after biggest title of career
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia says that she and her team focussed on changing her style of play to make it more aggressive and stuck with it even when it did not work with a focus on the long-term. That mentality and discipline saw Garcia claim the biggest title of her career...
ATP Rankings: Rune joins No 1 Alcaraz inside the top-10, Tsitsipas jumps to No 3, Auger-Aliassime to No 6
History has been made by Holger Rune! The Paris Masters champion becomes the first Danish man to ever officially rank inside the ATP’s top-10, thanks to his tremendous title run in Bercy, but he wasn’t the only one moving to a career-high inside the top-10. Scroll down for more details…
LP Open by IND: Kovinic moves into last 16
Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the second seed, defeated American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-0, 6-3 to move into the last 16 of the LP Open by IND on Monday evening. Kovinic, ranked No 79, will play Japanese Yuki Naito next.
Swiss, Federer, NextGen: Everything you always wanted to know about Dominic Stricker (but never had time to find out)
Dominic Stricker is a rising Swiss tennis player who won the Roland-Garros boys singles and doubles title in 2020 and is now competing on the pro tour. Is Dominic Stricker playing the ATP Next Gen Finals in 2022?. Yes. Dominic Stricker qualified for the ATP Next Gen Finals in 2022....
A look inside the insane statistics that characterised Iga Swiatek’s 2022 season
Iga Swiatek’s 2022 was a thrill ride of epic proportions. The Polish juggernaut captivated the tennis world from start to finish and became the most dominant player in the game over the last 10 months, as she wrote the early chapters in what is sure to be a voluminous tome of statistics by the end of her career.
November 8, 2007: Henin’s double-bagel revenge
On this day, November 8, 2007, in the Masters Cup round-robin, Justine Henin executed a brutal revenge against Marion Bartoli. The Belgian had lost to Bartoli a few months before in the Wimbledon semi-finals (1-6, 7-5, 6-1) and Henin, who had not lost a single match since Wimbledon, showed no mercy and blanked her opponent 6-0, 6-0.
Wimbledon may change all-white rule as Billie Jean King and Judy Murray highlight anxiety over menstrual cycles
Wimbledon, the oldest and most traditional of all tournaments, could change its all-white clothing policy to allow female players to wear coloured underwear after several former and current female players raised their concerns about the anxieties of competing there during their menstrual cycles. Players, both male and female, have not...
WTA Rankings: Swiatek ends with second-highest year-end total; Garcia climbs to No 4
Poland’s Iga Swiatek ends the 2022 season at the top of the WTA rankings with the second highest year-end rankings tally in WTA history behind Serena Williams (in 2013). Swiatek, who was ousted in the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, finishes with 11,085 points. That’s second to only Serena Williams’ 2013 year-end tally of 13,260 points.
