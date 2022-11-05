ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

carleton.edu

Preisser, Ricks take home special recognition in MIAC XC Awards

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Following a school record-breaking collection of all-conference performances at the 2022 MIAC Championships, the Carleton College women's cross country team added even more accolades as the conference coaches handed out their annual awards. Donna Ricks was recognized by her peers as the MIAC Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year, while first-year Hannah Preisser (Chapel Hill, N.C./Carrboro) was selected as the MIAC's inaugural Rookie of the Year for women's cross country.
NORTHFIELD, MN
247Sports

2023 New Life Academy big man Erick Reader will walk on with Minnesota Basketball

Erick Reader of New Life Academy has committed to the University of Minnesota as a 6'9 walk-on. Reader helped lead New Life Academy to the Class A State Tournament Final Four last season and has his team as a top contender for the 2023 Class A state championship as well. Reader just announced his commitment on social media and he's a need at the University of Minnesota because they need more bodies up front going forward both in practice and eventually into games. Erick's coach Robbie Whitney described Reader in the following way after Erick averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a game last season:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?

Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House

University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck has quite the home on Lake Minnetonka. When you're the head football coach at the biggest college in Minnesota, you're going to have a pretty nice home, right? And, for PJ Fleck, current head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, this home on Lake Minnetonka would probably qualify as 'pretty nice.'
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ktoe.com

Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets On Sale

Tickets are on sale now for the annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. Minnesota Lottery Director Adam Prock says this is by far your best chance of winning a million dollars in the state:. “We only sell 700 thousand tickets and from there we draw two million-dollar winners on New Year’s Day....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Missing endangered teen: Madison Sellers, 16, last seen in Blaine on Nov. 3

BLAINE, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an "endangered" missing Twin Cities teenager.Madison Sellers, 16, was last seen leaving a Blaine residence on Nov. 3 at 6:35 a.m.Blaine police say her last known location was the Hiawatha neighborhood of Minneapolis, where she was using public transportation. She is also known to regularly visit Brooklyn Park and Roseville.Sellers stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.Call 911 if you have any information on her whereabouts, or the Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.
BLAINE, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Man Accused Of Attacking His Kid’s Soccer Coach

It's always disheartening to hear about adults setting these bad examples for their kids. Coaches are constantly dealing with the wrath of parents. This story, as reported by fox9.com, is a bit different than the usual story of "My kid doesn't get to play enough" or "You should be doing things this was, etc.".
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

There's still time, and options, for early voting in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Elections Office was busy Sunday with voters casting their ballot early."My husband is going to be out of town for work next week, so we decided to come vote early," said Tessa Rester-Flarer.Lisa Ripken was voting because she leaves for Canada in the morning. It took a couple tries for Ripken because of long lines, but she says the experience was easy, simple and user-friendly."There's so much at stake this year," Ripken said. "If you don't vote, you don't have a voice. It's that simple, and I want to make sure I have a voice."Katie Smith,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Sled dog racing champion visits Minnesota

Dallas Seavey, a five-time Iditarod champion, visited Minnesota Saturday to help raise money at the “Raise the Woof!” fundraiser, shed light on the sport of sled dog racing, and promote the Klondike Dog Derby. The derby takes place on February 3 and 4, with 20,000 people expected to watch the event.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Three $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In Minnesota As Record Jackpot Grows

After Wednesday's Powerball drawing, a $1 million ticket was one of three big winning tickets sold in Minnesota, but nobody claimed the record $1 billion jackpot. That led to the Powerball jackpot climbing to a record $1.6 billion going into the drawing on Saturday, November 5. Once the numbers were drawn, Minnesota scored several big winners, but nobody won the jackpot.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

ATV Trail closures in Minnesota

M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?

Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Organizers of what will be Minnesota’s first Black-Led Community Credit Union conducted their “official” organizers meeting

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- On Oct. 27, The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP), along with the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) hosted the official Arise Community Credit Union Organization Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005197/en/ Minneapolis credit union community organizers host official meeting to create Minnesota’s first Black-led community credit union. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT PAUL, MN

