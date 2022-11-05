Read full article on original website
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
carleton.edu
Preisser, Ricks take home special recognition in MIAC XC Awards
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Following a school record-breaking collection of all-conference performances at the 2022 MIAC Championships, the Carleton College women's cross country team added even more accolades as the conference coaches handed out their annual awards. Donna Ricks was recognized by her peers as the MIAC Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year, while first-year Hannah Preisser (Chapel Hill, N.C./Carrboro) was selected as the MIAC's inaugural Rookie of the Year for women's cross country.
2023 New Life Academy big man Erick Reader will walk on with Minnesota Basketball
Erick Reader of New Life Academy has committed to the University of Minnesota as a 6'9 walk-on. Reader helped lead New Life Academy to the Class A State Tournament Final Four last season and has his team as a top contender for the 2023 Class A state championship as well. Reader just announced his commitment on social media and he's a need at the University of Minnesota because they need more bodies up front going forward both in practice and eventually into games. Erick's coach Robbie Whitney described Reader in the following way after Erick averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a game last season:
KFIL Radio
Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?
Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
Minnesota Had Four Big Powerball Winners Monday, Jackpot Reportedly Won
There was a little drama Monday as the record Powerball jackpot climbed over the $2 billion mark. Usually, the drawings are held at 9:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, but there was a delay on November 7. The delay was reportedly due to one of the 48 participating lotteries...
Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House
University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck has quite the home on Lake Minnetonka. When you're the head football coach at the biggest college in Minnesota, you're going to have a pretty nice home, right? And, for PJ Fleck, current head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, this home on Lake Minnetonka would probably qualify as 'pretty nice.'
ktoe.com
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets On Sale
Tickets are on sale now for the annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. Minnesota Lottery Director Adam Prock says this is by far your best chance of winning a million dollars in the state:. “We only sell 700 thousand tickets and from there we draw two million-dollar winners on New Year’s Day....
How About This $12 Million Minnesota Cabin In The Woods!?
How much of a Minnesota cabin in the woods can you get for $12 million dollars. A lot! That's how much. There are lots of cabins built in the tall jackpines of Minnesota. I've seen tons of 'em. But I've never seen a “cabin” like this one in the north-central part of the state.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Minnesota
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Missing endangered teen: Madison Sellers, 16, last seen in Blaine on Nov. 3
BLAINE, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an "endangered" missing Twin Cities teenager.Madison Sellers, 16, was last seen leaving a Blaine residence on Nov. 3 at 6:35 a.m.Blaine police say her last known location was the Hiawatha neighborhood of Minneapolis, where she was using public transportation. She is also known to regularly visit Brooklyn Park and Roseville.Sellers stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.Call 911 if you have any information on her whereabouts, or the Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.
Minnesota Man Accused Of Attacking His Kid’s Soccer Coach
It's always disheartening to hear about adults setting these bad examples for their kids. Coaches are constantly dealing with the wrath of parents. This story, as reported by fox9.com, is a bit different than the usual story of "My kid doesn't get to play enough" or "You should be doing things this was, etc.".
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
There's still time, and options, for early voting in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Elections Office was busy Sunday with voters casting their ballot early."My husband is going to be out of town for work next week, so we decided to come vote early," said Tessa Rester-Flarer.Lisa Ripken was voting because she leaves for Canada in the morning. It took a couple tries for Ripken because of long lines, but she says the experience was easy, simple and user-friendly."There's so much at stake this year," Ripken said. "If you don't vote, you don't have a voice. It's that simple, and I want to make sure I have a voice."Katie Smith,...
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion; three $50K winners in Minnesota
Once again, Saturday's Powerball draw produced no jackpot winners, with Monday's jackpot now expected to be a ludicrous $1.9 billion. Saturday's winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and Powerball 20. With no winners, it ties the record for the number of consecutive drawings without a jackpot, with Saturday's draw the 40th since...
fox9.com
Sled dog racing champion visits Minnesota
Dallas Seavey, a five-time Iditarod champion, visited Minnesota Saturday to help raise money at the “Raise the Woof!” fundraiser, shed light on the sport of sled dog racing, and promote the Klondike Dog Derby. The derby takes place on February 3 and 4, with 20,000 people expected to watch the event.
kvrr.com
20th Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener Gets Season Underway in Minnesota
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz helped kickoff the deer hunting season Saturday at the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener. He was joined by wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg at Three Rivers Park District, which serves the suburban areas of the Twin Cities.
Three $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In Minnesota As Record Jackpot Grows
After Wednesday's Powerball drawing, a $1 million ticket was one of three big winning tickets sold in Minnesota, but nobody claimed the record $1 billion jackpot. That led to the Powerball jackpot climbing to a record $1.6 billion going into the drawing on Saturday, November 5. Once the numbers were drawn, Minnesota scored several big winners, but nobody won the jackpot.
valleynewslive.com
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota
M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
Organizers of what will be Minnesota’s first Black-Led Community Credit Union conducted their “official” organizers meeting
ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- On Oct. 27, The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP), along with the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) hosted the official Arise Community Credit Union Organization Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005197/en/ Minneapolis credit union community organizers host official meeting to create Minnesota’s first Black-led community credit union. (Photo: Business Wire)
