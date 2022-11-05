MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Elections Office was busy Sunday with voters casting their ballot early."My husband is going to be out of town for work next week, so we decided to come vote early," said Tessa Rester-Flarer.Lisa Ripken was voting because she leaves for Canada in the morning. It took a couple tries for Ripken because of long lines, but she says the experience was easy, simple and user-friendly."There's so much at stake this year," Ripken said. "If you don't vote, you don't have a voice. It's that simple, and I want to make sure I have a voice."Katie Smith,...

