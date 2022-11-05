Read full article on original website
Bisons Start Quick in Exhibition Loss at Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. – Harding got off to a great start Monday night in an exhibition against NCAA Division I foe Arkansas State. The Bisons led by as many as 10 points midway through the first half, but fell 86-55 to the Red Wolves at First National Bank Arena. Harding...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 14 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
Razorbacks Recruiting: Arkansas to ink at least one, possibly two more, during early signing period that runs Nov. 9-16
LITTLE ROCK — The week-long college basketball early signing period for the class of 2023 begins in a matter of days (running Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 16), and the Arkansas Razorbacks have one committed player planning to sign with the possibility of adding two more. In-state 5-star...
Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point
We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
UAMS College of Medicine Student Shines on “The Voice”
Nov. 4, 2022 | Nov. 4, 2022 | First-year medical student Andrew Igbokidi is on the path to a promising career. But whether that career will be medicine or music — or perhaps a combination of both — is yet to be determined. In early August, as the...
Low water allowing work to begin on White River Lock and Dam 1
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Drought has plagued many throughout the last few months, but a Northeast Arkansas county is taking advantage of low river levels. US Army Corps of Engineer crews have been hard at work on White River Lock and Dam 1 in Batesville. The dam provides water and...
Jones sideswiped in police chase
The off week was a bit more eventful than Arkansas State coach Butch Jones wanted. While on the road recruiting on Friday night, Jones was involved in an accident involving a high-speed police chase. While leaving Jacksonville, Ark., after watching part of the El Dorado at Jacksonville game, Jones was...
Police: Arkansas murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City say they have arrested a man who was wanted for murder in another state.
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
The lucky Arkansas Powerball winner that won $2 million on Wednesday decides to stay anonymous
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident
A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
Over thirty Arkansas counties impacted by cyber attack
A cyber-attack over the weekend is causing county offices across the state to go offline or temporarily close. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems (AIS) for its online servers.
Faulkner County resident claims $2 million lottery winnings
As the Powerball prize rises to $1.6 billion for the Saturday night drawing, it has become the largest national lottery jackpot in history.
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
Driver dies after collision with tractor trailer on I-40
A Little Rock man has died after an accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.
Police locate missing Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: He has now been located. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. His mother explained that her son had been suicidal the last time that they spoke. She also said that he has medical issues.
Small town in Arkansas sells $2 million winning lottery ticket
WOOSTER, Ark. — The lottery has been at the top of many people's minds, especially folks in Wooster. Earlier this week, a Faulkner County woman bought a winning $2 million lottery ticket at a gas station there. Though the winner isn't the only one who will benefit— The gas...
