Searcy, AR

hardingsports.com

Bisons Start Quick in Exhibition Loss at Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. – Harding got off to a great start Monday night in an exhibition against NCAA Division I foe Arkansas State. The Bisons led by as many as 10 points midway through the first half, but fell 86-55 to the Red Wolves at First National Bank Arena. Harding...
JONESBORO, AR
94.3 Lite FM

Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KARK

Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point

We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Low water allowing work to begin on White River Lock and Dam 1

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Drought has plagued many throughout the last few months, but a Northeast Arkansas county is taking advantage of low river levels. US Army Corps of Engineer crews have been hard at work on White River Lock and Dam 1 in Batesville. The dam provides water and...
BATESVILLE, AR
247Sports

Jones sideswiped in police chase

The off week was a bit more eventful than Arkansas State coach Butch Jones wanted. While on the road recruiting on Friday night, Jones was involved in an accident involving a high-speed police chase. While leaving Jacksonville, Ark., after watching part of the El Dorado at Jacksonville game, Jones was...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident

A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

Police locate missing Pulaski County man

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: He has now been located. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. His mother explained that her son had been suicidal the last time that they spoke. She also said that he has medical issues.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Small town in Arkansas sells $2 million winning lottery ticket

WOOSTER, Ark. — The lottery has been at the top of many people's minds, especially folks in Wooster. Earlier this week, a Faulkner County woman bought a winning $2 million lottery ticket at a gas station there. Though the winner isn't the only one who will benefit— The gas...
WOOSTER, AR

