Saint Joseph, MO

gogriffons.com

Clarke’s career night pushes Griffons past No. 23 LCU in OT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A clutch, career-defining night for Connie Clarke gave her Griffons their first win of the season with a 101-96 overtime win, downing No. 23 Lubbock Christian on Sunday night at Municipal Auditorium. With 34 points, Clarke sits tied for seventh for most-points scored in a...
westkentuckystar.com

3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility

A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
5 On Your Side

Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
KCTV 5

Recreational marijuana on the ballot in Missouri on Tuesday

A Chiefs fan known for his massive murals in Riverside is displaying his latest addition. During a midseason news conference, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt was asked about Britt Reid. Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins weigh in just before Election Day. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Many eyes are on...
mycouriertribune.com

Winter weather preparedness week starts Nov. 7

The National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency and Missouri's local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Monday through Friday, Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri. "It’s extremely important for Missourians to plan ahead for winter — having an emergency kit in their...
