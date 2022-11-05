Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next monthKristen WaltersMissouri State
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
gogriffons.com
Clarke’s career night pushes Griffons past No. 23 LCU in OT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A clutch, career-defining night for Connie Clarke gave her Griffons their first win of the season with a 101-96 overtime win, downing No. 23 Lubbock Christian on Sunday night at Municipal Auditorium. With 34 points, Clarke sits tied for seventh for most-points scored in a...
Some Missouri players win big in Monday’s record Powerball jackpot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 41-drawing streak had ended after someone in California won the record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion. Due to a technical issue, the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and performed Tuesday just before 8 a.m. Though there were no jackpot winners in the Show-Me...
Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 after purchasing scratcher in Kansas City
The ticket was purchased at the Stop N' Shop off East Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
westkentuckystar.com
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
Election Results Kansas City: Derek Schmidt concedes KS Gov race to Laura Kelly
Voters across the Kansas City area took to the polls Tuesday in the 2022 midterm elections, KSHB 41 News is bringing you the election results as they are available.
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
Former Kansas City TV anchor Mark Alford wins congressional seat
Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford has successfully traded a seat behind the anchor desk for a seat in Congress.
Half-cent sales tax for St. Joseph Police, Scott Nelson win big, Schmitt wins Senate race
A half-cent sales tax designed to increase the starting salary for St. Joseph Police officers will pass in Buchanan County. With 100 percent of precincts reporting in Buchanan County, 13,203 people, or 79.33 percent of voters, voted in favor of the half-cent sales tax increase, compared to 4,156 no votes, or 29.11 percent.
Lee's Summit man drowned in Niangua River on Monday morning
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Dennis W. Steckline, 75 drowned at the Barclay Spring Access.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility
A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
KCTV 5
Recreational marijuana on the ballot in Missouri on Tuesday
A Chiefs fan known for his massive murals in Riverside is displaying his latest addition. During a midseason news conference, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt was asked about Britt Reid. Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins weigh in just before Election Day. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Many eyes are on...
Homes near O’Fallon, Missouri shopping center evacuated after gas line rupture
Approximately a dozen homes were evacuated Monday afternoon in O'Fallon, Missouri following a gas line rupture.
Here are the key election results from Missouri
View live election results for key contests in Missouri. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Why mail voting laws may slow the count in some key swing states. November 08, 2022. |. By:. Hansi Lo Wang. Tagged as:. Your election night guide, hour-by-hour. November 08, 2022. |. By:
What you need to know before heading to the polls in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSN/KODE) — Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and close at 7 a.m. according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. The website also mentions that if you are in line when polls close you have a right to cast your ballot. You can double-check that you are registered to vote in Missouri as […]
mycouriertribune.com
Winter weather preparedness week starts Nov. 7
The National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency and Missouri's local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Monday through Friday, Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri. "It’s extremely important for Missourians to plan ahead for winter — having an emergency kit in their...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Governor Signs Executive Order Closing State Offices November 25th
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s Governor signs an executive order closing state offices the day after Thanksgiving. Anthony Morabith reports…
Missouri voters legalize recreational marijuana, pass Amendment 3
Marijuana will soon be legal in Missouri after voters passed Amendment 3 during Tuesday's midterm election.
