Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
Related
yalebulldogs.com
Bench Chips in 29, but Bulldogs Fall at Fordham 80-67 in Season Opener
NEW YORK – A veteran Fordham team with 466 games of experience in its starting lineup – believed to be the most among Division I schools – provided a tough test for the Yale women's basketball team Monday night in the season opener at Rose Hall Gymnasium. The Bulldogs, playing their first game with Dalila Eshe as the team's Joel E. Smilow, Class of 1954 Head Coach, countered with a 29-5 edge in bench scoring. They hung with the Rams for most of the game after allowing a 10-0 run early, but in the end Fordham held on for an 80-67 win.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Roll in Season Opener 96-41
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's basketball team took care of business in a big way in its season opener. Matt Knowling went 10-of-10 from the field and scored 20 points as the Bulldogs cruised to a 96-41 victory over Sarah Lawrence at the John J. Lee Amphitheater.
UConn routs Division I newcomer Stonehill
UConn made sure Stonehill’s Division I debut was memorable — for all the wrong reasons. The Huskies held Stonehill to
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Set for Monday’s Season Opener
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The last time the Yale men's basketball team played was in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March against Purdue in Milwaukee. The Bulldogs begin their quest to return to the post season in 2022-23 on Monday night when Sarah Lawrence visits Lee Amphitheater. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
yalebulldogs.com
Multiple Top Five Finishes for Bulldogs at Garret Open
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – — The Yale women's fencing team had a strong start to the season at the Garret Penn State Open. The Bulldogs had top five finishes in all three weapons. In epee, Linda Liu tied for third place, while Christina Zozulya was 11th. In foil,...
darientimes.com
Want to watch UConn men's basketball season opener tonight? Here's what you need to know
The UConn men’s basketball season opener has arrived, as the Huskies host Stonehill Monday night at the XL Center in Hartford (7:30 p.m.) But fans not at the XL will need the Fox Sports App or will need to log into FoxSports.com to see the game in its entirety. The game is televised by Fox Sports — John Fanta on play by play, former Husky Donny Marshall as the analyst — but it will be part of a Fox Sports 1 "look-in" as the network bounces from one game to another on opening night.
University of Connecticut
UConn MBB Faces Stonehill In Season Opener
HARTFORD, Conn. – The UConn men's basketball team, led by BIG EAST Preseason Player of the Year Adama Sanogo, begins the 2022-23 season on Monday night, playing host to Stonehill College at the XL Center in Hartford (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports App). The Huskies, coming off a 23-10 season...
University of Hartford men’s basketball coach announces resignation one day before season opener
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Hartford announced that men’s basketball coach John Gallagher announced his resignation on Monday. In his resignation letter, Gallagher said the university has “consistently and repeatedly” undermined the men’s basketball team. His resignation comes the day before the team’s first game of the season. In his resignation letter, […]
wiltonbulletin.com
GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 10): Maloney is No. 1
The top two teams in last week’s GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll played Friday night in Meriden, and indeed, No. 1 was on the line. Maloney, which came in ranked second, beat Southington in double overtime, 31-28. And now Maloney is first. The Spartans take over the top spot,...
Yale Daily News
Faculty and staff not required to receive new booster shot
While students will be required to get a second booster shot before returning for spring semester, the same mandate will not apply to faculty and staff. Announced Oct. 27, the booster shot requirement was directed towards undergraduate, graduate and professional students in line with CDC recommendations. In order to be considered “up to date” via CDC guidelines, one must receive a primary vaccine series along with the “bivalent” booster. The new booster protects against both the original virus and several variant strains of the COVID-19 virus, which has “changed over time.” Yet faculty and staff are not required to be “up to date” in order to work in the spring.
arizonasuntimes.com
Students Hope to Establish Conservative Club After College Tears Down Flags Supporting First Responders
Trinity College (TC) students Lucas Turco and Finn McCole are looking to establish a conservative voice on campus after they were reportedly targeted by the college for hanging a “Don’t Tread On Me” flag and an American flag with green, blue, and red stripes for supporting first responders.
Yale Daily News
Boycotting judges invited to speak at Yale Law School
Following months of controversy, Yale Law School appears to have invited federal judges boycotting its students for law clerkships to speak on campus. Federal judges James Ho and Elizabeth Branch implied in an Oct. 13 letter to YLS Dean Heather Gerken that they had been invited to speak at a Law School panel. Made public in legal analyst David Lat’s newsletter, the letter derided alleged attacks on free speech within the Law School, echoing announcements the judges made earlier that month that their offices would no longer hire Yale Law students as clerks.
7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell
One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The CT lottery also announced...
Eyewitness News
Someone won $2.3 million from Lotto!
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford. The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320. The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and...
NBC Connecticut
Lotto! Ticket Sold in Stratford Wins $2.3 Million
Someone in Connecticut may be a couple million dollars richer after winning a Lotto! jackpot last week. Lottery officials said one Lotto! ticket contained a six-number match for the drawing on Friday, November 4. That ticket won the jackpot and is worth $2.3 million. The lump-sum value of the winnings is $1,606,033.
Check your tickets: $2.3M Lotto! jackpot ticket sold in Stratford
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Check your tickets! A winning $2.3 million Lotto! jackpot ticket was sold in Stratford on Friday, November 4. According to the Connecticut Lottery, of the 6,547 tickets sold, one contained a six-number match. The winning Lotto! numbers for Nov. 4 were 5 – 7 – 9 – 25 – 28 – […]
6 North Haven homes evacuated due to brushfire
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six homes were evacuated after a brushfire burned Monday in Peters Rock Park, according to North Haven fire officials. The fire happened at about 6:45 p.m., and crews remained on site, as of about 9:45 p.m. The homes were evacuated due to dry conditions and high winds, according to fire […]
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Yale Daily News
Two pedestrians killed in crashes this week as YPD considers new traffic safety unit
In the last week, New Haven saw two pedestrians struck and killed by cars: one on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard where the driver fled, and one on Whalley Avenue, where the driver stayed on the scene. These two boulevards have been a magnet for cars crashing into pedestrians and are...
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
Comments / 0