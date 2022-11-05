Read full article on original website
Related
Ouch, I Feel Absolutely Awful For These People Who Paid An Absolute Fortune For Something And Got Ripped Off
This pained me and my wallet deeply.
I styled my clothes without a mirror every day for 9 months and it changed the way I dress for the better
Though Insider's Gabi Stevenson intended to hang a mirror in her living space, she learned more about herself and her personal style without one.
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Posts the First Video With Eddie After His Frightening Accident
We're so glad to see Eddie Cibrian doing well following his accident and trip to the E.R. Before Halloween, Rimes asked fans for prayers through an Instagram story that read, "Today was traumatic, but healing is happening now!" Although, there were no details on exactly how Cibrian injured himself, we're just happy to see that the couple is back to their usual light-hearted shenanigans.
Men's Health
We Tried to Guess How Often These Fitness Fans Eat Cheat Meals
WHEN YOU SIGN up for a weekend-long fitness festival, chances are you’ll feel like you're surrounded by a group of dedicated workout warriors who never even think of skipping leg day. And to many casual observers, the fitness community can oftentimes be stereotyped as a bunch of joyless (and...
Men's Health
Losing My Hearing Made Me Love Music Even More
I thought I was done with music appreciation after freshman year of college. I was wrong. In 2018, I suffered a catastrophic injury that left the hearing in my left ear damaged and the hearing in my right ear nonexistent. I had never planned on being a partially deaf person, although I should have. The National Institutes of Health says that more than 37 million Americans aged 18 and over report some trouble hearing, and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health says the number will rise to 76 million by 2060. Hearing loss hurts far more than your communication with others. It’s linked to loneliness and depression, and a recent report in The Lancet shows that if it happens in midlife, you’re at increased risk for dementia. Hearing loss is the quiet epidemic, and I can’t say I recommend being one of its victims. You struggle to make out what people are saying at parties. You get overwhelmed in big crowds. You feel older than your own parents.
Men's Health
This Veteran Has a Message for America: Wake Up and Smell the Coffee
This story was created as part of Project Tell Me, a series running across Women’s Health and Men’s Health to celebrate the contributions of U.S. military veterans and spotlight some of their voices. Read the rest of the profiles in this package here. AS A FORMER recruiter in...
CBS News
The best gifts for toddlers and young children in 2022, according to an expert
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Are you shopping for a toddler or young child this holiday season? Gift them something they will be thrilled to...
Men's Health
Dash Mini Waffle Irons With Festive Holiday Designs Are Back
BREAKFAST HAS been called the most important meal of the day, and whether you're on Team Sweet or Savory, Dash's mini waffle makers add a bit of holiday cheer to your morning. Their spooky pumpkin- and skull-shaped mini waffle makers always wow us for Halloween, and now their holiday-themed designs are back in stock.
Men's Health
Jeopardy! Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
23 Chefs Got Real About The "Cooking Hacks" They Hate, And It'll Make You Rethink Your Kitchen Strategies
"Using a plastic water bottle to separate egg yolks. And by extension, using any tool to separate yolks. Just use your hands."
Men's Health
Watch Method Man Crush a 500-Pound Deadlift
Method Man has been putting in the work in the gym over the last couple of years, getting up at 4 a.m. to pump iron and joking that he wants to "basically be The Rock, but without the tattoos and the accolades." In addition to pushing himself hard on exercises like the bench press, he Wu-Tang Clan legend has also been steadily upping his single rep max on the deadlift: Back in 2020, he pulled 435 pounds, then the following year he smashed past that with a new PR of 475 pounds.
Men's Health
Your Holiday Travel Fit Kit
It’s easy to get excited about the holidays: Spending quality time with your loved ones, attending festive gatherings, and taking a much-needed vacation really do make this the most wonderful time of the year. But if you’re focused on fitness goals, whether it’s hitting a new PR in the gym or sticking to your nutrition plan, the travels, temptations, and lack of routine can disrupt, well, your routine.
Easy-bake chicken legs
Nothing dramatic here! Just a simple take on my yummy chicken leg recipe. Today, I thought I would show y'all how you can use a few simple ingredients to make a very delicious pan of chicken. It requires no oil and no flour, but the skin on the chicken still comes out just as crispy. The chicken legs are baked for thirty-five minutes at a high temperature.
Elite Daily
The Best Alternatives To Foundation
When you need a full-coverage base, foundation is typically the go-to product. But if you're looking for something that gives you a fresh-faced glow, that same, thick, opaque foundation isn't the answer. (Not to mention, many of the heavier foundations can lead to clogged pores and feel suffocating on your skin on hot, humid days.) That's where the best alternatives to foundation come in, which are lightweight formulas that offer sheer to medium coverage. Typically, they come in the form of tinted moisturizers, BB creams, and CC creams, with tinted serums being the newest product to enter the category.
Not-so-fun facts about Daylight Saving Time
If you're feeling a little bit off this morning, you're not alone; count our David Pogue among those still trying to make sense of Daylight Saving Time...Here are three fun facts about Daylight Saving Time!First, Benjamin Franklin did not invent it. He did write a letter to the editor in 1784, complaining about people who sleep past sunrise. "Let cannon be fired in every street, to wake the sluggards," he wrote. It was a JOKE, people! He also suggested taxing people who close their shutters in the morning, and putting a limit on how many candles you could buy. A joke. Second fun...
Men's Health
Karamo Brown Found Out He Was a Father at 26. That Was Just the First Surprise.
I FIRST MET my son through a stack of papers. Jason was ten years old, the papers read, and I owed his mom back payments for childcare. I was shocked, but I complied. I knew his mom. (Yes, I’m gay, but don’t try to tell me all 15-year-olds don’t go through times of self-doubt.) I wouldn’t say that I was ready to be a dad back then, but I was ready to move on from the self-destruction of my early 20s, a time that consisted of near-constant late-night partying, alcohol and drug abuse, and simply not dealing with my own emotional challenges.
Comments / 0