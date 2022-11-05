Read full article on original website
big10central.com
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over South Dakota
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team didn’t have a pretty start to the season. It took them the entire first half to get a double digit lead over South Dakota. The Badgers start out the season 1-0 after defeating South Dakota 85-59 on Monday. Chucky Hepburn’s first...
One-on-one with Badgers coach Greg Gard ahead of Brew City Battle
Monday marked opening night for three college basketball teams. But on Friday, the Badgers will face Stanford at American Family Field.
big10central.com
Rival coaches discuss Bo Ryan’s impact on basketball in Wisconsin
Badgers coach Greg Gard wore a red jacket to honor the winningest coach in program history. He and West Salem native Eric Peterson shared about Ryan's legacy.
Wisconsin basketball: Three questions for opener vs. South Dakota
A preview of Wisconsin versus South Dakota in men's basketball, and three questions ahead of the season-opening game at the Kohl Center.
big10central.com
Cole LaCrue — Broomfield (Colorado)
The Badgers finally got their quarterback in the 2023 class when Cole LaCrue committed in early November. The three-star prospect is listed at 6 foot 2 and 190 pounds and has shown good running ability at the high school level. He throws on the run well and shows good touch on throws down the field.
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
DNR encourages hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program. The program helps stock food pantries for the upcoming holiday season and supports residents in need throughout the state. Since the program began in 2000, hunters...
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
fox47.com
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.”. In a statement, the company said...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
spectrumnews1.com
Cologuard developer to cut hundreds from its workforce
MADISON, Wis. — Biomedical giant Exact Sciences announced Monday they will lay off 250 Wisconsin workers, reducing about 5% of their workforce. The Madison-based cancer detection company is best known for its Cologuard product, which screens for colon cancer. In a statement, the company cited “inflation, market volatility and...
wtaq.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
captimes.com
Golfers are in Good Company at new Verona restaurant
A new golf course restaurant that is neither country club nor clubhouse has opened west of Madison. Good Co. Pioneer Pointe, a companion restaurant to The Ready Set in Oregon, had its soft opening last weekend. Good Co. currently serves lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
