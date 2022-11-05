KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 17th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about what happened in Mizzou versus Kentucky and how Will Levis played up to the hype. Chase also tries Will Levis's viral "mayo in coffee" creation that is everything but good.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO