Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Husso, Zadina & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down series for the 2022-23 season. This column will be published each week and will discuss both the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Detroit Red Wings’ latest week started horrendously, but boy,...
NHL
Yzerman uses past lessons trying to rebuild Red Wings into winner again
DETROIT -- Steve Yzerman stood at center ice in front of the Stanley Cup, a shining symbol of the glory of the past and goal for the future. The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 championship before a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday and 1998 championship before a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.
Kubalik’s overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Rangers 3-2
NEW YORK (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit came back after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the Red Wings’ third straight win.
FOX Sports
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
MLive.com
Red Wings getting back some injured players soon, increasing depth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings’ depth has helped them overcome a series of injuries and get off to a good start. They will be even deeper in the coming weeks, increasing competition and perhaps leading to some roster decisions. Forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Oskar Sundqvist joined the...
Minnesota Wild recall Adam Beckman, Joseph Cramarossa from AHL
Continuing with a busy Sunday of roster moves, the Minnesota Wild announced that they are bringing a pair of forwards up from the AHL, recalling Adam Beckman and Joseph Cramarossa. The team did not announced any corresponding moves. The transaction brings the Wild up to 23 players on their roster, the maximum. Importantly, the team had only been carrying 12 forwards after re-assigning Steven Fogarty on Friday. Now, they should have additional assurance up front.
NHL
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
NHL
Capitals score four on power play against Oilers, end skid
WASHINGTON -- Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists for the Washington Capitals, who scored four power-play goals in a 5-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Capital One Arena on Monday. The goals were Kuznetsov's first this season. "I thought he was going. He had speed and he...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bringing the Noise - and Goals
Kraken race to a four-goal cushion in first period back home Tuesday. It proves enough and Seattle skate past Nashville, 5-1, for franchise record fifth-straight win. The roar inside Climate Pledge Arena started with the Kraken taking the ice at game time. Goalie Martin Jones prompted the loudest cheers when the Seattle starting lineup was announced. There was way more hockey acoustics where that came from as the Kraken returned from a three-game, six-standings point sweep during last week's road trip.
NHL
Stillman Eyeing Important Benchmarks | PROSPECT WATCH
The Devils first-rounder is 'working on the things that New Jersey wants from me." This is a big season for Chase Stillman. In fact, the Devils first-round pick (29th overall) from two years ago has some important benchmarks coming up over the next few months. A little under a month...
NHL
Never-worn prototype jersey was basis for Blues Reverse Retro
Original prototype jersey will be on display at Enterprise Center outside Portal 15 during team's seven Reverse Retro games. In August of 1966 - a full year before the St. Louis Blues would begin their inaugural season - team owner Sid Salomon III and General Manager Lynn Patrick walked out for a photo shoot wearing St. Louis Blues jerseys for the very first time.
NHL
Kariya assisted Ducks when they traded for Selanne in 1996
Hall of Fame forward shares other insights in interview with Fischler. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares an interview with Hockey Hall of Famer and former...
NHL
Robertson, Stapleton excited for Jets' Filipino Heritage Night
Stars forward proud to be Filipino role model for young hockey fans. The Winnipeg Jets host their first Filipino Heritage Night on Tuesday, honoring a robust community in the hockey-mad province of Manitoba. "There's a very few amount of Filipinos, not only in the NHL, but in hockey," Dallas Stars...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Lucic, Tanev & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter is growing frustrated with his team’s current four-game losing streak, and as a result, chose to bench several players during Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) outing versus the New Jersey Devils. In other news, the organization is reportedly considering signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension. Meanwhile, both Chris Tanev and Michael Stone are out due to injury.
NHL
Smith, Golden Knights top Maple Leafs in OT for eighth straight victory
TORONTO -- Reilly Smith scored twice, including 23 seconds into overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Smith won it on a breakaway, backhanding a shot past Erik Kallgren's glove...
NHL
LA Kings and Crypto.com Arena To Host 'Rivalry Series' Game
Game on December 19 Featuring USA-CANADA Women's Hockey Teams. The LA Kings and USA Hockey today announced the 'Rivalry Series' - featuring the women's national teams from the United States and Canada - is coming to Los Angeles near the end of the year. On Monday, December 19 at 7...
NHL
'IT'S MY STYLE'
ELMONT, NEW YORK - It's been about 10 years now since the NHL mandated a more flexible, more absorbent system of boards and glass. But not even that is enough to lessen the impact of the runaway freight train known as Nikita Zadorov. Just ask Nico Hischier, or Jack Hughes,...
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
