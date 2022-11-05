ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

texashsfootball.com

How a Late Comeback Reset the 6A D1 & D2 Playoff Brackets

Friday Night reminded us all why we love Texas High School Football. The final night of the regular season took the excitement, angst, and plenty of “Can you believe that just happened?” to the limit as teams from all over 6A Region IV had their eyeballs aligned on a single late night game taking place at Dragon Stadium in Round Rock, TX. Who knew going into the night that the final regular season game between the McNeil Mavericks (2-8,0-7) and the Cedar Ridge Raiders (5-5,4-3) would cause such ripple effects on how the UIL Postseason would shake out.
ROUND ROCK, TX
MaxPreps

High school football rankings: No. 11 Austin Westlake has 50-game win streak, leads three MaxPreps Top 25 teams into Texas 6A Division 1 postseason

No. 11 Westlake (Austin, Texas), owner of the longest win streak in the nation, is among three Texas high school football teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 headed into the 6A Division 1 playoffs. The Chaparrals have the nation-best 50-game win streak, taking over after Bixby's (Okla.) streak came to an end at 58 with a 38-35 loss to Jenks (Okla.).
AUSTIN, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin

What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Israel and Watson will head to a December runoff in the race to elect Austin's next mayor

More than half of Austin voters could not agree on one candidate to be the city’s next mayor, so voters will return to the polls in a month to determine the winner. Celia Israel had 40% of the vote and Kirk Watson had 35%, according to unofficial results. Because both are just shy of the more than 50% of votes needed to secure office, the two will face off in a runoff election Dec. 13.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

School districts boost measures to prevent fentanyl use in students in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

Area school districts are prioritizing efforts to reduce the use of fentanyl among students. (Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration) Following a record year for overdose deaths in Travis County and the recent deaths of four students from fentanyl overdoses in Hays CISD, local school districts and organizations are taking steps to keep students and staff alike safe from overdoses.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Matthew McConaughey linked to group that could potentially buy Washington Commanders: reports

Multiple media reports have linked the Austinite to a group including rapper Jay-Z and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that are interested in buying the Washington Commanders. Current owner Dan Snyder is being pressured to sell the team after allegations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment came out. He, along with his wife Tanya, has hired Bank of America Securities to "explore potential transactions."
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin

High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Election results in for Elgin, Bastrop County

The 2022 General Election is in the books, and residents have picked their next Bastrop County judge as well as passed and denied local propositions. With 100% of precincts reporting as of 10:16 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, unofficial results are as follows:. City of Elgin. Prop A: “Shall...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
travelawaits.com

9 Best Things To Do In Beautiful Marble Falls, TX

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Marble Falls, Texas, is nestled in the rolling hills of Central Texas, also known as the Texas Hill Country, and is surrounded by many prestigious lakes, state parks, natural wonders, and dozens of wineries and breweries. It’s located about a 1-hour drive northwest of Austin and 1.5 hours from San Antonio.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
kwhi.com

TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT

Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
AUSTIN, TX

