Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Former UT, Lake Travis runner illegally ran in UIL state championship
The former Lake Travis and University of Texas at Austin runner told MileSplit USA, a high school track and field/cross country network, "I just ran it for fun."
texashsfootball.com
How a Late Comeback Reset the 6A D1 & D2 Playoff Brackets
Friday Night reminded us all why we love Texas High School Football. The final night of the regular season took the excitement, angst, and plenty of “Can you believe that just happened?” to the limit as teams from all over 6A Region IV had their eyeballs aligned on a single late night game taking place at Dragon Stadium in Round Rock, TX. Who knew going into the night that the final regular season game between the McNeil Mavericks (2-8,0-7) and the Cedar Ridge Raiders (5-5,4-3) would cause such ripple effects on how the UIL Postseason would shake out.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: No. 11 Austin Westlake has 50-game win streak, leads three MaxPreps Top 25 teams into Texas 6A Division 1 postseason
No. 11 Westlake (Austin, Texas), owner of the longest win streak in the nation, is among three Texas high school football teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 headed into the 6A Division 1 playoffs. The Chaparrals have the nation-best 50-game win streak, taking over after Bixby's (Okla.) streak came to an end at 58 with a 38-35 loss to Jenks (Okla.).
Local workers hired by MVP Event Staffing for F1 say they haven’t been paid
Some of the people working with a contractor at the Formula 1 Grand Prix race say they still haven't been paid.
Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin
What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
Texas Longhorns jump six spots in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Longhorns, who debuted at No. 24 in this year's first set of rankings last week, jumped six spots to No. 18. The squad moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll as well, also to No. 18 after being out of the polls the previous week.
Mystery solved — How a portable building ended up left along a Hays County road
A Hays County resident says she's worried there's a jumbo-sized case of illegal dumping near her home. Not tires or old appliances, but an entire portable building she says has been sitting on the side of the road for weeks.
Election results show some turnover in Round Rock ISD board races
Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election.
62-year-old Jacky Gaschot Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Austin on Friday evening. The crash happened in the 800 block of E. Riverside Drive at 5:22 p.m. According to the authorities, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a sedan following the collision.
Forgery claims arise ahead of Round Rock ISD school board election
The letter states a particular principal in another district should be removed from her job related to an incident dealing with the Round Rock ISD superintendent. The letter has what appears to be Feller's signature, but Feller says she never wrote or signed the letter.
kut.org
Israel and Watson will head to a December runoff in the race to elect Austin's next mayor
More than half of Austin voters could not agree on one candidate to be the city’s next mayor, so voters will return to the polls in a month to determine the winner. Celia Israel had 40% of the vote and Kirk Watson had 35%, according to unofficial results. Because both are just shy of the more than 50% of votes needed to secure office, the two will face off in a runoff election Dec. 13.
School districts boost measures to prevent fentanyl use in students in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Area school districts are prioritizing efforts to reduce the use of fentanyl among students. (Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration) Following a record year for overdose deaths in Travis County and the recent deaths of four students from fentanyl overdoses in Hays CISD, local school districts and organizations are taking steps to keep students and staff alike safe from overdoses.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it's a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let's say, $1 million.
Lucky Texan Claims Major Powerball Prize As Historic Jackpot Rolls
Two lucky Texas residents claimed lottery prizes this week.
Matthew McConaughey linked to group that could potentially buy Washington Commanders: reports
Multiple media reports have linked the Austinite to a group including rapper Jay-Z and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that are interested in buying the Washington Commanders. Current owner Dan Snyder is being pressured to sell the team after allegations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment came out. He, along with his wife Tanya, has hired Bank of America Securities to "explore potential transactions."
atasteofkoko.com
7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin
High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
Elgin Courier
Election results in for Elgin, Bastrop County
The 2022 General Election is in the books, and residents have picked their next Bastrop County judge as well as passed and denied local propositions. With 100% of precincts reporting as of 10:16 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, unofficial results are as follows:. City of Elgin. Prop A: “Shall...
travelawaits.com
9 Best Things To Do In Beautiful Marble Falls, TX
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Marble Falls, Texas, is nestled in the rolling hills of Central Texas, also known as the Texas Hill Country, and is surrounded by many prestigious lakes, state parks, natural wonders, and dozens of wineries and breweries. It’s located about a 1-hour drive northwest of Austin and 1.5 hours from San Antonio.
kwhi.com
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT
Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
Comments / 0