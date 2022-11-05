Read full article on original website
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
panoramanow.com
LaPorte Indiana Naturalist Niki Schmutte Wins Top Award
Niki Schmutte, La Porte County Parks, has been awarded the 2022 Cornerstone Award for her long-term contributions to Environmental Education Association of Indiana (EEAI) Niki’s influence on EEAI over the years has been profound said Mary Cutler who nominated her for the award. She is a Life Member of EEAI and has served on the Board, holding many leadership positions. She has assisted with most of the conference over the years as well.
panoramanow.com
Successful Thriller Dance Held by Mother Diva in Gary Indiana
Last weekend Thriller Dance 2300 (Founder & Executive Director Valencia “Mother Diva’ Dantzler ) a non profit organization which provides resources for Gary Indiana families continuing the legacy of Michael J. Jackson and StageCoach Productions (President/CEO Veteran, Cowboy & Buffalo Soldier Tommy O. Penson Jr.) a non profit organization which provides mentorship for at risk youth teaching them horseback riding and resources for Homeless Veterans, teamed up to produce the 1st Annual Halloween Eve Community Giveback Street Brunch in front of 2300 Jackson st. Michael Jackson’s childhood home.
hometownnewsnow.com
Diane E. Gielow
Diane E. Gielow, 93, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 3:57 am in Life Care Center of Michigan City. Private family services will be conducted. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements. She was born June...
hometownnewsnow.com
Imilia "Mia" Lehman
Imilia "Mia" Lehman, 19, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her home. Mia was born November 1, 2003 in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of Terry (Rachel) Johnson Jr. and Lucia Lehman. Mia was an adventurous soul who loved to try new things. She adored...
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Michigan City marching band season closes, but students are far from done
Michigan City’s Wolfpack Pride Marching Band closed its season on Friday, October 14, with its Senior Night at the final home football game of the Michigan City Wolves season. Seniors Emray David, Bryannah Hardesty, Zachary Hogan, Alaina Kotaska, Kyra Krachinski, and Rylee Palm were recognized for their time with the band over the past four years.
hometownnewsnow.com
Katherine "Kathy" Ames Swoverland
Katherine "Kathy" Ames Swoverland, 83, of La Porte, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Miller Health and Rehab. Kathy was born on July 6, 1939 in TX, to Donald Edward and Elaine Mildred (Ames) Miller. On January 24, 1960 in Bloomington, IN, she married Lewis Dayton, who preceded...
Gary, Indiana Has Over 13,000 Abandoned Buildings
These photos and videos of a rotting Gary, Indiana will blow your mind. I remember hearing a joke about Gary, Indiana many times in the 90s that went like this, "if you sleeping in a car that's driving through Gary, the smell will wake you up." The smell came from the steel mills.
WNDU
‘Lighting of Shipshewana’ attracts thousands to city
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - The 15th annual ‘Lighting of Shipshewana’ light parade took place on Saturday with thousands visiting to check out the festivities. Many local businesses participated in the drive-by parade with many different Christmas themes. The tree lighting capped off the evening. “So far I’m really...
inkfreenews.com
New Faces Elected To Warsaw, Wawasee, Whitko School Boards
WARSAW – There will be some changes in area school boards, as well as some incumbents who will retain their seats. Tom Westerhof won 54.11%, or 763 votes, of the vote to represent District 1 on the Warsaw School Board. Opponent Matt Dick received 647 votes, or 45.89%. Westerhof...
hometownnewsnow.com
George W. Smith
George W. Smith, 87, of Plymouth, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. George was born October 12, 1935 in Bremen, Indiana, the son of Henry Smith and Flora Mae (Lock) Smith. George was a member and an elder of the...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
hometownnewsnow.com
Fall Clean Up Begins
(La Porte, IN) - The fall clean-up begins today in La Porte. According to the mayor’s office, all trash must be securely tied in bags. Mattresses and other large items must be fully wrapped in plastic. Waste generated by construction or demolition will not be collected. According to the...
Over 400 People Apply For Spots In Jefferson Park Affordable Housing For Veterans, People With Disabilities
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side affordable housing development for veterans, people with disabilities and families is ready to welcome residents — and is already in high demand. The project by Full Circle Communities broke ground in October 2021, developing two four-story buildings with 48 one-, two-...
hometownnewsnow.com
Gramarossa Wins Rematch with Matias
(La Porte County, IN) - The balance of power appears to have changed on the politically embattled LaPorte County Commission. Republican Connie Gramarossa defeated incumbent democrat Sheila Matias, who was mayor in Michigan City in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s. Gramarossa, 58, who currently serves on the...
nwi.life
Harley-Davidson of Michigan City hosts 23rd Annual Blue Ball Run Charity Ride, benefiting Toys for Tots
For the 23rd straight year, bikers from around the Region swept through Michigan City and LaPorte for Harley-Davidson of Michigan City’s Annual Blue Ball Run. Held the first Saturday of November - rain, snow, or shine - the ride costs $10 per person, with all funds going towards Toys for Tots. The program, run by the US Marine Corps, distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford Christmas gifts. Riders go kickstands up at the dealership and then make their way to a few local bars and restaurants, before returning to Harley-Davidson for a chili cook-off.
casscountymi.org
Notice of the Shavehead Lake Governmental Lake board
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Shavehead Lake Governmental Lake Board will be held at the Porter Township Hall 69373 Baldwin Prairie Road Union Mi on Monday Nov. 14th, 2022, at 6 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to get an update on the treatment plan for Shavehead Lake as well as any other business that comes before the board.
nwi.life
South Shore Line temporary schedule revision
In order to accommodate ongoing, temporary busing in relation to the Double Track NWI project, the South Shore Line will be implementing a temporary modified schedule to be in effect TUESDAY, NOV. 15, 2022, until further notice. Please review the attached full schedule of revised train/bus times. Busing between Carroll...
hometownnewsnow.com
Possible Connection with B-Dubs Burglary
(La Porte, IN) - A burglary last month at Buffalo Wild Wings in La Porte could be linked to similar break-ins in the area. Police said two suspects in dark clothing were involved in a burglary at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Hammond on October 17. According to Hammond Police,...
Chicago's 'Donut King' celebrating 50 years in business at Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland
Chicago's 84-year-old "Donut King" starts at 6 a.m., working 12 hours days, six days a week.
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
