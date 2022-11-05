ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
Yardbarker

The Dallas Mavericks Might Be Receiving An Inconsistent Star

The Dallas Mavericks put the Brooklyn Nets away on Monday night, defeating Kevin Durant and his squad with a painful 96-94 win in New York. Luka Doncic and his team are now 6-3 and really coming together. Doncic is of course the main star of the team but there are...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Chris Paul Sends Strong Message with Pregame Outfit

For the first time this season, there were no NBA games last night. All 30 teams played on Monday night and were off on Tuesday night so fans would be encouraged to vote in the midterm elections. Before taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, Phoenix Suns point guard...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Only Offered Russell Westbrook & Second Round Picks To Spurs For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has seen his name in trade rumors nonstop for months and that has not changed since the season started. Due to the Lakers’ lack of mid-tier salaries and trade assets, any roster upgrade would have to come by trading Westbrook and the organization’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum had a great comeback for Ja Morant's late-game chirp

What motivates Jayson Tatum to deliver in the clutch? Ja Morant found out the hard way Monday night. Boston led Memphis by one point when the Grizzlies fouled Tatum with 2.2 seconds remaining, needing the Celtics star to miss one or both free throws to have a chance of winning in regulation. So, as Tatum stepped to the free throw line, Morant tried to get in his head with some trash talk.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Knicks Have A Nagging Problem

The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 5-5 record. This is not nearly as good as fans had hoped but also not as bad as they had feared. There have been moments of greatness with this New York team and certain players – like newcomer Jalen Brunson – are looking good.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Nets shift gears with head coaching decision

The moves comes two days after it was reported that owner Joe Tsai was being advised to reconsider bringing suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka back into the fold. It was reported last week that the Nets were expected to hire Udoka as their next head coach after Steve Nash was recently let go in a mutual decision.
BOSTON, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Portland Trail Blazers Josh Hart’s Wife, Shannon Phillips

Josh Hart emerged as the hero for Portland Trail Blazers in their victory over the Miami Heat on November 7. His entire support system, including his friends, family, and fellow athletes, has greatly appreciated his tireless work. Talking of his family, Josh Hart’s wife, Shannon Phillips, was encouraging and appreciative as usual. She was quick to post appreciation stories about her husband. Half of the couple’s lifetime has been spent together. The high school sweethearts have remained together through life’s ups and downs. Fans are interested to know the NBA pro’s family. So we delve deep into his wife’s background in this Shannon Phillips wiki.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett Reveals Kobe Bryant's Real Reaction After He Decided To Join The Boston Celtics: "You Saw My Messages!"

The Boston Celtics had been a franchise mired in mediocrity after their glory days in the 1980s but all that changed in 2007 with two blockbuster moves. The Celtics, in what has to go down as one of the greatest offseasons ever, managed to trade for All-Stars Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett, to instantly transform them into title favorites.
BOSTON, MA

