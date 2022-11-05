Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."
The Lakers are 2-7 on the season so far, a start that many fans and experts saw coming weeks before opening night. What they didn't see coming, however, was the resurgence of Russell Westbrook, who has done a complete 180 since agreeing to come off the bench for L.A. Russ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check
Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
Yardbarker
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Lebron James is trying to compensate for lack of shooting
One former Los Angeles Lakers player had an incredibly brutal assessment of how the current team is playing around LeBron James so far this season. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played for the Lakers’ 2020 championship team, said he thinks James is trying to do too much to compensate for the lack of shooting around him.
Yardbarker
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
After all that Kyrie Irving has said and done over the past five years, his basketball future has never been more in jeopardy. In light of his recent actions, Irving has landed in some pretty serious trouble, with his return to the court only possible once he fulfills a number of conditions for the Nets.
Former Knicks Head Coach Thinks It's Shame The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "He's A Model For What We Say We Want In Leadership"
Jeff Van Gundy is upset over the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash while discussing the coaching changes of the team.
Yardbarker
Free Agent Kemba Walker Will Make $36 Million This Season Even If He Is Not Playing In The NBA
The NBA is one of the richest sports leagues in the world. NBA players take home millions of dollars in salaries each season. With each passing year, the salaries of players are skyrocketing, but at the end of the day, they have worked hard to earn that money. One such...
Yardbarker
Knicks Obi Toppin Vs. (Coach) Brunson: From ‘Conflict’ to ‘Cool’?
The New York Knicks would certainly prefer to keep this sort of thing “to the family” - pun intended. But the understandable frustration amid a subpar start has some disappointment and anger boiling over …. And that is hopefully the beginning and the end of “Obi Toppin vs....
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell trade odds: New York Knicks favored to land Mitchell
The initial frenzy of the NBA offseason is over but there are still some names on the trade market. One of those names is star guard, Donovan Mitchell. Would the Utah Jazz sell off Mitchell and if so where does he end up?. Oddsmakers believe that Donovan Mitchell is most...
Yardbarker
The Dallas Mavericks Might Be Receiving An Inconsistent Star
The Dallas Mavericks put the Brooklyn Nets away on Monday night, defeating Kevin Durant and his squad with a painful 96-94 win in New York. Luka Doncic and his team are now 6-3 and really coming together. Doncic is of course the main star of the team but there are...
Yardbarker
Chris Paul Sends Strong Message with Pregame Outfit
For the first time this season, there were no NBA games last night. All 30 teams played on Monday night and were off on Tuesday night so fans would be encouraged to vote in the midterm elections. Before taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, Phoenix Suns point guard...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: "The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"
The Utah Jazz blew the Los Angeles Lakers out to doom the team wearing purple and gold to a 2-8 start to their season. While most have focused on the misfortunes of top teams like the Lakers, Warriors, Clippers, and Nets, the success stories are becoming underappreciated. The definition of...
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Only Offered Russell Westbrook & Second Round Picks To Spurs For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has seen his name in trade rumors nonstop for months and that has not changed since the season started. Due to the Lakers’ lack of mid-tier salaries and trade assets, any roster upgrade would have to come by trading Westbrook and the organization’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a tough spot right now. Throughout the offseason, the Lakers were one of the most talked about teams in the league. Since the organization missed playoffs last season, they were expected to make some major changes to the roster. But the...
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum had a great comeback for Ja Morant's late-game chirp
What motivates Jayson Tatum to deliver in the clutch? Ja Morant found out the hard way Monday night. Boston led Memphis by one point when the Grizzlies fouled Tatum with 2.2 seconds remaining, needing the Celtics star to miss one or both free throws to have a chance of winning in regulation. So, as Tatum stepped to the free throw line, Morant tried to get in his head with some trash talk.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
Yardbarker
The Knicks Have A Nagging Problem
The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 5-5 record. This is not nearly as good as fans had hoped but also not as bad as they had feared. There have been moments of greatness with this New York team and certain players – like newcomer Jalen Brunson – are looking good.
Yardbarker
Nick Cannon Believes Kyrie Irving Is Being Dehumanized By The NBA: "This Is What You Must Do To Fall In Line"
Kyrie Irving is dominating yet another NBA season in the headlines but it's not because he has been putting in MVP-level performances for a championship-bound Brooklyn Nets team. Instead, it's because of another off-the-court scandal that is keeping him away from actually playing NBA games as the Nets struggle to win regular-season games.
Nets shift gears with head coaching decision
The moves comes two days after it was reported that owner Joe Tsai was being advised to reconsider bringing suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka back into the fold. It was reported last week that the Nets were expected to hire Udoka as their next head coach after Steve Nash was recently let go in a mutual decision.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Portland Trail Blazers Josh Hart’s Wife, Shannon Phillips
Josh Hart emerged as the hero for Portland Trail Blazers in their victory over the Miami Heat on November 7. His entire support system, including his friends, family, and fellow athletes, has greatly appreciated his tireless work. Talking of his family, Josh Hart’s wife, Shannon Phillips, was encouraging and appreciative as usual. She was quick to post appreciation stories about her husband. Half of the couple’s lifetime has been spent together. The high school sweethearts have remained together through life’s ups and downs. Fans are interested to know the NBA pro’s family. So we delve deep into his wife’s background in this Shannon Phillips wiki.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Reveals Kobe Bryant's Real Reaction After He Decided To Join The Boston Celtics: "You Saw My Messages!"
The Boston Celtics had been a franchise mired in mediocrity after their glory days in the 1980s but all that changed in 2007 with two blockbuster moves. The Celtics, in what has to go down as one of the greatest offseasons ever, managed to trade for All-Stars Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett, to instantly transform them into title favorites.
Comments / 0