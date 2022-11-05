Read full article on original website
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Remembering the Edmond Fitzgerald: Solon Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 with US Coast Guard veteran Michael Zronek honoring the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the commercial ship, The Edmond Fitzgerald, in Lake Superior during an early winter storm dubbed “the Witch of November.” The tragedy took 29 seamen’s lives and was made famous by folk singer Gordon Lightfoot. Zronek, a 1972 graduate of Solon High School, will recount his experience when his ship was called into action to search for the crew. The free event will be held at the Solon Historical Museum, 33975 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon. Doors open at 6 to view the museum. Reservations are suggested at 440-248-3586.
New home décor and antique store in Orrville brings country comforts
Near the beginning of this year, Alisha Musser opened Farmhouse Finds & Country Décor, 1430 W High St., Orrville, with help from her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. A Christmas Open House is Nov. 5. Business: Farmhouse Finds & Country Décor. Address: 1430 W High St., Suite 1,...
Treat to Try: Ben Heggy’s Milk Chocolate Coated Pretzels
“Heggy” is a big name in the Ohio eating scene. There’s Heggy’s Nut Shop in Canton, among its wares are ice cream, cool peanut butter flavors (peanut brittle butter!), nuts, and chocolates. There’s Heggy’s in Alliance and Salem, with arrays of offerings that include candies, nuts, and a diner with famous ice cream sodas. Through various degrees of separation, both projects both have connections to Ben Heggy, a legendary candy company that started in Canton, Ohio back in 1923.
Thanksgiving Events for the Whole Family in Northeast Ohio
With the beginning of November comes the start of the holiday season. Get in the thankful spirit all month long with the following Thanksgiving-themed events taking place throughout the Greater Cleveland and Akron area. November 7. Thanks and Giving Family Program. A program to cele- brate thankfulness. 6:30-7:15 p.m. North...
What are the best places to rent in Akron city for young women?
I, along with another roommate, are all women in our early to mid twenties. I’m self employed and don’t have any preference for night life so I’m down for any safe-ish area, my roommate is looking for a coffee apprenticeship and nightlife.
Key to cooking a tasty turkey – Chef Brandon reveals his secrets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Brandon Chrostowski wants to help you cook an entire Thanksgiving dinner. He recently recorded videos taking you step-by-step through the entire meal and in this edition of Fox 8 Recipe Box Chef Chrostowski shares his turkey tips with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson. To watch Chef Brandon’s Thanksgiving Dinner videos click here.
Euclid mom creates one of the hottest toys of the year; 'Play Maysie' dollhouse featured on NBC's TODAY Show
CLEVELAND — A single mother from Euclid is making it big with a toy that she created for her daughter. Creator Kayla Lupean was honored with the title of "Best Preschool Toy of 2022" on NBC’s TODAY Show for her invention, Play Maysie. Lupean says her daughter Elsie...
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store location
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
Does anyone know where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Akron?
Purchasing on line is full of uncertainty and unpredictability. I want to touch and try on the clothes before I pay the bill. So where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Akron? Please give me some suggestions.
Pancreatic Cancer awareness: New Philadelphia man shares story of survival
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. More than 62,000 Americans will be diagnosed with the disease this year, and 50,000 will likely die.
How to get a free Krispy Kreme on Election Day
There are two Krispy Kreme locations near Cleveland and Akron.
15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH
Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
Neighbors in retirement community blast new owners for doubling HOA fee
Navarre Village residents told News 5 they weren’t given notice the neighborhood’s homeowners association fees would more than double under new ownership.
Report: Canfield woman overdoses with 1-year-old in her care
They found her standing at a sink, moving her legs up and down and calling for help.
Car smashes into Cleveland clothing store
Cleveland police are investigating a potential 'smash and grab.'
10 orthopedic surgeons join Crystal Clinic
Fairlawn, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic added 10 orthopedic surgeons, and nine were previously affiliated with Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center. The move comes almost a month after St. Vincent Charity Medical Center chose Crystal Clinic to provide orthopedic care. Crystal Clinic's new orthopedic surgeons are Nicholas Callahan, DO; George Kellis,...
Kent elementary school teacher named Ohio Physical Education Teacher of the Year
KENT, Ohio — One of Kent City Schools' educators is about to receive a huge honor. Shawn Bates, a physical education specialist at Longcoy and Holden Elementary Schools will be awarded Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year Award for the State of Ohio for 2022, Kent City Schools said in a news release.
Medical Mutual will leave downtown Cleveland headquarters in favor of former American Greetings site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its downtown Cleveland headquarters, opting to move all its Northeast Ohio employees to Brooklyn in 2023. In an email to employees, the insurance company said that in January it would start to move workers in phases.
Akron Comicon rounds out 10th anniversary with crowds and star-studded lineup
Everyone is a hero at the Akron Comicon and this year this event celebrated its superpower over the years with its 10th anniversary.
