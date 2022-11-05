ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Shop, sip, get in the holiday spirit and remember the Edmond Fitzgerald: Valley Views

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Remembering the Edmond Fitzgerald: Solon Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 with US Coast Guard veteran Michael Zronek honoring the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the commercial ship, The Edmond Fitzgerald, in Lake Superior during an early winter storm dubbed “the Witch of November.” The tragedy took 29 seamen’s lives and was made famous by folk singer Gordon Lightfoot. Zronek, a 1972 graduate of Solon High School, will recount his experience when his ship was called into action to search for the crew. The free event will be held at the Solon Historical Museum, 33975 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon. Doors open at 6 to view the museum. Reservations are suggested at 440-248-3586.
SOLON, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

New home décor and antique store in Orrville brings country comforts

Near the beginning of this year, Alisha Musser opened Farmhouse Finds & Country Décor, 1430 W High St., Orrville, with help from her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. A Christmas Open House is Nov. 5. Business: Farmhouse Finds & Country Décor. Address: 1430 W High St., Suite 1,...
ORRVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

Treat to Try: Ben Heggy’s Milk Chocolate Coated Pretzels

“Heggy” is a big name in the Ohio eating scene. There’s Heggy’s Nut Shop in Canton, among its wares are ice cream, cool peanut butter flavors (peanut brittle butter!), nuts, and chocolates. There’s Heggy’s in Alliance and Salem, with arrays of offerings that include candies, nuts, and a diner with famous ice cream sodas. Through various degrees of separation, both projects both have connections to Ben Heggy, a legendary candy company that started in Canton, Ohio back in 1923.
CANTON, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Thanksgiving Events for the Whole Family in Northeast Ohio

With the beginning of November comes the start of the holiday season. Get in the thankful spirit all month long with the following Thanksgiving-themed events taking place throughout the Greater Cleveland and Akron area. November 7. Thanks and Giving Family Program. A program to cele- brate thankfulness. 6:30-7:15 p.m. North...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Key to cooking a tasty turkey – Chef Brandon reveals his secrets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Brandon Chrostowski wants to help you cook an entire Thanksgiving dinner. He recently recorded videos taking you step-by-step through the entire meal and in this edition of Fox 8 Recipe Box Chef Chrostowski shares his turkey tips with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson. To watch Chef Brandon’s Thanksgiving Dinner videos click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH

Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
beckersspine.com

10 orthopedic surgeons join Crystal Clinic

Fairlawn, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic added 10 orthopedic surgeons, and nine were previously affiliated with Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center. The move comes almost a month after St. Vincent Charity Medical Center chose Crystal Clinic to provide orthopedic care. Crystal Clinic's new orthopedic surgeons are Nicholas Callahan, DO; George Kellis,...
FAIRLAWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy