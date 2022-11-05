Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
WCAX
Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City
Veterans were invited to share, and civilians were invited to listen. Candidates out stumping the weekend before the Election. Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Burlington plane crashes on Long Island. Updated: 6 hours ago.
State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland
A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was killed after he was shot and then crashed his vehicle, according to a press release from state police Tuesday evening. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland.
WNYT
Vermont motorcycle crash leads to DUI arrest
A serious motorcycle crash ended with a DUI arrest in Bennington County. Officers said this crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Pownal. An SUV was heading southbound when a tire blew off, say investigators. That caused the driver to swerve into the other lane, hitting a man on a motorcycle.
VSP: Man dies in Rutland after car crash, shooting
Police are investigating a man's death in Rutland Monday following a reported shooting and car crash.
Andover Man Busted For Going 107 On New Hampshire Highway With Baby On Board
A Massachusetts man was caught going well over the speed limit while driving through New Hampshire with a woman and child in the car, authorities said. Police noticed a white sedan traveling at 107 miles per hour on I-93 in Bow, NH, on Saturday, Nov, 5, according to New Hampshire State Police on Twitter.
Driver in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
A Medford man accused of causing a deadly crash in Taunton faced a judge Tuesday morning.
Bennington woman arrested after alleged family fight
A Bennington woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court after she allegedly injured a family or household member during a domestic assault incident on November 5.
NECN
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
WMUR.com
Wrong-way driver crashes on Everett Turnpike in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Update: A driver has been charged in this case. A wrong-way driver crashed on the Everett Turnpike Sunday night in Nashua, New Hamphire State Police said. State police said a driver started going north in the southbound lanes on Exit 2. The driver made it past Exit 4.
Merrimack woman killed in single tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, NH — A 62-year old woman was killed in a tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire early Monday morning. A little before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Manchester police said they were called to the area of 2604 Brown Avenue for a report of a single tractor trailer crash. Upon...
Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
WCAX
Barre gun owner sued for negligence in child’s shooting death; Burlington pushes for new gun laws
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The parents of a child who died after getting his hands on an unlocked, loaded pistol are suing the gun owner. The legal case in Barre comes as Burlington makes a new push for local gun laws, including a safe storage mandate. A 3-year-old gained access...
NECN
Person Fatally Shot in Brockton
A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
Federal agents intercept crystal meth delivery, arrest Mass. man
Hector Gonzalez Michel, 31, of Lawrence, Mass. was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in excess of 500 hundred grams and distribution of controlled substances in excess of 500 grams.
NECN
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
manchesterinklink.com
Man who killed 2 at Bedford motel gets life in prison without chance of parole
MANCHESTER, NH – Emotions ran high Monday in a courtroom packed with relatives of a city man hacked to death with a machete wielded by a spurned lover in the summer of 2021 at a Bedford motel. Theodore L. Luckey, 42, formerly of Asbury, N.J., pleaded guilty in Hillsborough...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified
MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
WMUR.com
Manchester police investigating reported assault
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a reported assault. Police said the man was walking on Elm Street on Nov. 1 when an unknown man stopped him. During the interaction, the man allegedly got angry and beat the victim with a stick. The victim said an unknown woman was there as well.
whdh.com
Police seek info from public following fatal accident in Nashua, New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua say a 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near the state line with Massachusetts. According to the department, the victim was the driver and only occupant when the crash happened before 2 a.m. at 427 Main Dunstable Road. The victim was...
