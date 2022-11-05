ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City

Veterans were invited to share, and civilians were invited to listen. Candidates out stumping the weekend before the Election. Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Burlington plane crashes on Long Island. Updated: 6 hours ago.
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Vermont motorcycle crash leads to DUI arrest

A serious motorcycle crash ended with a DUI arrest in Bennington County. Officers said this crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Pownal. An SUV was heading southbound when a tire blew off, say investigators. That caused the driver to swerve into the other lane, hitting a man on a motorcycle.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
NECN

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
BURLINGTON, MA
WMUR.com

Wrong-way driver crashes on Everett Turnpike in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Update: A driver has been charged in this case. A wrong-way driver crashed on the Everett Turnpike Sunday night in Nashua, New Hamphire State Police said. State police said a driver started going north in the southbound lanes on Exit 2. The driver made it past Exit 4.
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Person Fatally Shot in Brockton

A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA
newportdispatch.com

Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified

MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
MONTPELIER, VT
WMUR.com

Manchester police investigating reported assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a reported assault. Police said the man was walking on Elm Street on Nov. 1 when an unknown man stopped him. During the interaction, the man allegedly got angry and beat the victim with a stick. The victim said an unknown woman was there as well.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy