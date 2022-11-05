Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Camper fire damages home, causes thousands in damages
LOWELL, Vt. — An accidental fire in Lowell caused thousands of dollars in property damage after a recreational camper when up in flames. Vermont State Police said the camper fire started on Saturday morning, destroying the vehicle and causing damage to the nearby home. Investigators determined that one of...
VTDigger
Woman dead almost 2 weeks after Sheldon car crash
An 80-year-old woman died Friday, almost two weeks after being critically injured in a car accident in Sheldon, police said. Police said Joyce Weld died “due to the extent of the injuries sustained during the crash.”. Weld was a passenger in a two-car crash on Oct. 24. She was...
newportdispatch.com
Fire damages camper, home in Lowell
LOWELL — Police say a fire in Lowell on Saturday was caused by wood stove ashes. A recreational camper parked on Tanekee Road caught fire at around 10:00 a.m. Police say the fire had extended to the house and was spreading into the attic when firefighters arrived. Fire investigators...
adirondackalmanack.com
Missing Person Search Concludes with Indian Lake House Fire, Rescue, Arson & Burglary Charges
On Oct 31 at 9:40 p.m., New York State Police (NYSP) requested Forest Ranger assistance in locating a subject originally reported as an overdue hunter. The family of the 25-year-old from Hudson had reported the individual missing and indicated he might be despondent and suicidal. Ranger Lieutenant Kerr and Rangers Miller, Nally, and Scott responded to the Blue Mountain trailhead where NYSP found the subject’s car. Rangers searched the Blue Mountain and Tirrell Pond areas through the night.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges
KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
mynbc5.com
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for Outlaw in Irasburg area
COVENTRY — Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for a two-vehicle crash in Coventry that injured several people. The crash took place on September 17, at the intersection of US Route 5 and Vermont Route 14. Police say Landon Outlaw was traveling north on Route...
colchestersun.com
newportdispatch.com
Police: DUI crash in Roxbury, 4 injured
ROXBURY — A 35-year-old man from West Topsham was arrested for DUI following an incident in Roxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single vehicle crash involving five occupants on Tracy Hill Road at around 1:50 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, Isaac Drinkwine identified himself as...
newportdispatch.com
Wanted man arrested in Coventry
COVENTRY — Police say they captured a 40-year-old man from Texas who was wanted on multiple charges relating to a crash in Coventry back in September. Landon Outlaw was arrested yesterday following a tip from the public. He was located in Coventry and taken into custody without incident. On...
Barton Chronicle
Remote rescue crew finds injured hikers
GLOVER — A group of Glover Ambulance first responders recently found themselves belaying down the steep wooded terrain near the south end of Lake Parker this fall, as part of a training exercise to prepare for remote rescues. The training took place on the land of Dennis Gibson of West Glover, a part-time volunteer for the Glover Ambulance. Wearing helmets and harnesses, the rescuers strapped themselves to trees and lowered themselves slowly and gently to the leaf-littered forest floor, under the guidance of Ron Snodgrass, the leader of the Glover Ambulance’s remote rescue team.
WCAX
WCAX
newportdispatch.com
Barton Chronicle
Firefighters respond to Newport Center house fire
Members of the Newport Center Volunteer Fire Department respond to a house fire Sunday. Firefighters were toned out at 1:41 p.m. by a call reporting a structure fire on Route 105. Members of the Troy, Jay, and Lowell fire departments were called to help through Mutual Aid. The Newport Center department quickly took control of the fire, and contained it in the kitchen of the house. The Troy Fire Department arrived and assisted. The house sustained severe heat, smoke, and water damage. No flames were visible from the road, but large billows of white smoke poured out of the edges of the building’s roof. Route 105 was briefly closed while the firefighters came and went in their trucks. The owners of the house were not home at the time and nobody was hurt. Photo by Matthew Wilson.
Mineville man allegedly spends $6k on company card
A Mineville man was cited to court on Sunday after he allegedly charged over $6,500 on a company credit card for personal items.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified
MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
South Burlington break-in leads to police standoff
Authorities say Teilya Brunet of Burlington surrendered after a standoff lasting more than three hours.
mynbc5.com
Traffic stop leads to weapons and narcotics arrest in Westport
A traffic stop in Westport Friday night led to a weapons and narcotics arrest.
