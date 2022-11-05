Read full article on original website
Related
WKU Athletics
WKU at Auburn Kickoff Time and TV Selection Announced
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The kickoff time and television selection for WKU's trip to take on Auburn has been announced. The Hilltoppers and Tigers will play at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on the SEC Network. WKU and...
WKU Athletics
WKU Baseball Concludes "Wings & Celery" Fall World Series
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The WKU Baseball "Wings & Celery" Fall World Series concluded tonight at Nick Denes Field. The final game of the three-game series decided the winner after the first two games were split between the two teams. The Nan-imal's, led by assistant coach Daylan Nanny took...
Comments / 0