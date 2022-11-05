VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has initiated its surface reconnaissance exploration program at the Gander East. The first phase of exploration at the property was reported on March 2, 2022, and included a high resolution, helicopter-borne magnetic survey over the Gander East project area. This was followed by a geophysical review and structural interpretation, released June 14, 2022, that identified several prominent shear and deformation zones within the property, and further identified prospective targets for follow up. Surface work will include prospecting over each of the priority target areas, with till sampling planned in areas where overburden is well developed. The work is being completed toward further defining drill targets in preparation for Marvel's inaugural Phase 1 drill program planned for early 2023. Marvel is pleased to announce that the exploration program at Gander East received approval under Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance Program. The program's purpose is to provide assistance to explorers in the province toward the discovery of new mineral occurrences, prospects and deposits through the provision of financial support covering 40 to 75% of approved exploration costs up to a maximum of $150,000.

