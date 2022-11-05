Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to not relieve offensive coordinator, Matt Canada of his duties during the team’s Week 9 bye. At this point, it is likely that there won’t be any big coaching staff changes in Pittsburgh until the end of the season. It would be shocking, given the organization’s 15 points per game, if Canada was retained for the 2023 campaign. A complete turnaround would have to happen and with rookie, Kenny Pickett‘s growing pains, the offense is unlikely to be good enough for it to warrant a third season for the current play caller.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO