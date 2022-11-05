Read full article on original website
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Yardbarker
The Braves make their first trade of the offseason
This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
Yardbarker
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Yardbarker
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade
The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
Yardbarker
Jacob deGrom has 'a Good Deal of Interest' in Re-Signing With New York Mets
LAS VEGAS - After opting out of his contract on Monday, Jacob deGrom is now a free agent and the Mets have continued to talk to his camp. According to general manager Billy Eppler, talks have been friendly, cordial and straight forward about both sides staying in regular contact throughout the process.
Yardbarker
Red Sox’ Eric Hosmer will not exercise opt-out clause in contract; first baseman is set to earn $39 million over next 3 seasons
Eric Hosmer has informed the Red Sox that he will not be opting out of the final three years and $39 million of his contract, according to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The Red Sox acquired Hosmer and minor-leaguers Max Ferguson and Corey Rosier from the Padres in exchange for pitching prospect Jay Groome at the trade deadline in early August. As part of the deal, San Diego agreed to take on nearly the entirety of Hosmer’s remaining contract, leaving Boston on the hook for only the major-league minimum.
Yardbarker
Matt Holliday Has A Special Plan For Adam Wainwright
After the mass exodus of several St. Louis Cardinals coaches, franchise legend and Hall-of-Famer Matt Holliday was added as the team’s new bench coach. Holliday played eight seasons in St. Louis from 2009-2016 and was a key piece to several deep postseason runs, including the 2011 World Series title.
Yardbarker
Report: Two teams linked to free agent ace Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract to become a free agent this offseason. The New York Mets will make an attempt to re-sign him, but they’re expected to have competition from a few teams. SNY’s Andy Martino has singled out the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers as two...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals A Major Marlins Trade Rumor
The MLB offseason has officially begun, and free agency will get started on Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. But it’s not just free agency that makes the offseason so compelling. Often times, it’s the trade market that can turn some heads. One pitcher in particular is being...
Yardbarker
Anthony Rizzo opts out of contract with New York Yankees
First baseman Anthony Rizzo is going to be a free agent. After two seasons with the New York Yankees, the four-time Gold Glover has decided to opt out of his contract. This was an expected move by Rizzo after the season he had. The 33-year-old signed a two-year, $32 million contract with the Yankees back in March of 2022 after the Yankees had traded for him in July of 2021.
Yardbarker
Which Brewers players have officially become free agents?
Free agents are currently in a quiet period in which they can only negotiate with their former team. On Thursday Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. CT, free agents may sign with any team. Thursday is also the deadline for teams to submit qualifying offers (QO). The QO is set at...
Yardbarker
FanGraphs predicts Dansby Swanson and Kenley Jansen’s next contracts
A lot of Braves fans are split on bringing Dansby Swanson back, and a lot of it is going to depend on price. At the end of the day, there are potential better options on the market for the same price, and the Braves and Swanson seem to be somewhat apart on a number. FanGraphs ranked their Top 50 Free Agents, and they had Swanson clocking in at #8:
Yardbarker
Clayton Kershaw being eyed by one notable opposing team
Clayton Kershaw may still be wearing blue next year, just a different shade. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are waiting patiently on direction from Kershaw’s camp this offseason. The Rangers would like to see how willing the former NL Cy Young Award winner is to engage with teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yardbarker
Yankees should retain one free-agent outfielder who dominates during the playoffs
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman tried to inject more postseason talent into the roster at the trade deadline in early August. He acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, relief arm Scott Effross, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi to help fuel the final stretch. Unfortunately, all three of his primary acquisitions...
Yardbarker
Jose Abreu, three other White Sox players become free agents
Though the Dodgers lead all teams with 10 free agents, the White Sox have four of their own:. Despite battling injuries throughout 2022, Abreu turned in another quality season and might have the best chance at a return. In 157 games played, the 35-year-old hit .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs, 75 RBI, and a .824 OPS, good for a 137 wRC+, 4.2 bWAR, and 3.9 fWAR.
Yardbarker
Mets GM Reveals The Latest On Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom is now a free agent. As the New York Mets prepare for the free agency period in the MLB offseason, they do so knowing that deGrom will not come cheap and that it will take a large contract to retain him. deGrom returned from a shoulder injury late...
Yardbarker
Cardinals acquire INF Jose Fermin from Guardians
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday for cash considerations. Fermin, 23, batted .215 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 90 games at Triple-A Columbus in 2022. He finished with 42 walks and 46 strikeouts. The Dominican Republic native...
Yardbarker
Mets reportedly will make 'strong' early offer for Jacob deGrom
It appears the New York Mets aren't willing to lose ace Jacob deGrom without putting up a fight. SNY's Andy Martino (h/t Danny Abriano) reported Tuesday morning from the general managers' meetings in Las Vegas that he thinks the Mets will make a "strong" early offer for deGrom after the 34-year-old opted out of his contract as had been expected since March.
Yardbarker
White Sox Reveal 2 Notable Roster Moves To Open Offseason
The 2022-2023 MLB offseason is officially underway. So far, the Chicago White Sox have been pretty busy, having been on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Tony La Russa. The White Sox chose to hire Pedro Grifol, who had been the bench coach for the Kansas...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Analyst Points Out Interesting Catcher Connection
As the 2022-2023 MLB offseason gets underway, the St. Louis Cardinals are set to officially begin life without Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, both of whom retired at the end of the season. So, with that in mind, the Cardinals have made it a top priority to find a frontline...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have an easy decision to make at first base with Anthony Rizzo hitting free agency
The New York Yankees have an easy decision to make at first base this off-season after Anthony Rizzo opted out of the second year of his contract. Rizzo signed a two-year, $32 million deal before the 2022 season begin, including a player option that would allow him to seek more money.
