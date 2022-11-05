Law enforcement seized more than 240,000 counterfeit luxury, sports, and automotive items in the Chinese provinces of Guangdong and Jiangxi – including items from Puma and Under Armour – thanks to a tip from Amazon. According to the e-comm giant, its Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) provided information and intelligence to local Public Security Bureaus (PSB) in China, including the locations of warehouses and manufacturing facilities, which led to the successful identification and disruption of three major counterfeit operations and their upstream suppliers. The main suspects have been detained by local PSBs for further investigation. Amazon added that any infringing listings connected...

22 MINUTES AGO