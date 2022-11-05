ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Breaking down the Georgia football playoff brackets

The Georgia high school football state playoffs are here and 256 teams across eight classifications have advanced into their respective tournaments. This year’s first round will have a different feel to it with three classifications playing their games on Saturday. The other five will play on ...
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett turned savage Tennessee celebration into comical NIL deal

Stetson Bennett recently flipped the script on Tennessee. The Volunteers were the best team in the nation heading into their previous showdown with Georgia football. Tennessee fans even leaked Bennett’s phone number the night prior to the game. Not only did Bennett and the Bulldogs still earn the win, but the QB is now set to profit off of a brand new NIL deal based off the leaked phone number incident, per onlineathens.com and The Players Truck on Twitter.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden rumors surface for 1 college job

Jon Gruden does not seem like he will be making a return to coaching in the near future, but another round of rumors surfaced this week linking him to a specific college job. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott this week after he led the team to a 4-26 record over three seasons. Zac Blobner, co-host of the “The Jay and Z Show” on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa, said Monday that he was told Gruden is USF’s first choice for their head coaching vacancy.
TAMPA, FL
athleticbusiness.com

SEC Reviewing Event Security After Tennessee, LSU Field-Storming Incidents

The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that it has created a working group on event security designed to review and improve strategies to prevent crowd incursions on playing fields and courts. The announcement didn't prevent Louisiana State University fans from storming the field after the Tigers defeated Alabama by one point...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Dan Orlovsky reveals indicting message from Brian Kelly on LSU

At the start of the season, it looked like LSU might be going through growing pains in its first season under Brian Kelly. The tigers dropped their opener against Florida State and were blown out by Tennessee. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was on the call for that game against Tennessee, where he said that Kelly gave him an indicting message after that game.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy