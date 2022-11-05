Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Legendary College Football Coach DiesNews Breaking LIVEAthens, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensHomer, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Scott Frost Reportedly Emerges For Notable College Football Opening
Following a 1-2 start to the 2022 season, the University of Nebraska made the decision to part ways with head coach Scott Frost. According to a report published this afternoon, his time away from coaching may end up being short-lived. Per Zac Blobner, the University of South Florida is ...
Georgia – Tennessee gives fans a win to savor: The Georgia Show
Georgia – — is in the books, and the Dawgs’ 24-hour rule is in effect. But you can still savor the win with us on The Georgia Show. This one was fun for every Bulldog from Rabun Gap to Tybee Light and Hartwell to Bainbridge. The game...
atozsports.com
Absurd comment from Kirk Herbstreit shows that national media won’t be doing the Tennessee Vols any favors
The Tennessee Vols received a strong message from the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday night — UT needs some help to get into the playoff. Tennessee fell to No. 5 in the CFP playoff rankings thanks to their 27-13 loss to Georgia this past weekend. TCU, who was...
atozsports.com
What Jeremy Pruitt said about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia and the Vols’ chances of making the playoff
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt had some thoughts this week on UT’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pruitt sat down with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss the Georgia/Tennessee game and the rest of the action from this past weekend. “Tennessee has been...
Breaking down the Georgia football playoff brackets
The Georgia high school football state playoffs are here and 256 teams across eight classifications have advanced into their respective tournaments. This year’s first round will have a different feel to it with three classifications playing their games on Saturday. The other five will play on ...
atozsports.com
There’s one big positive for Tennessee that came from the loss to Georgia that no one is talking about
It’s hard to take many positives from the Tennessee Vols‘ 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee’s offense was shut down and the Bulldogs were able to hit several explosive plays early that put the game out of reach before halftime (the poor weather conditions in the second half never allowed UT a chance to get back into the game).
Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett turned savage Tennessee celebration into comical NIL deal
Stetson Bennett recently flipped the script on Tennessee. The Volunteers were the best team in the nation heading into their previous showdown with Georgia football. Tennessee fans even leaked Bennett’s phone number the night prior to the game. Not only did Bennett and the Bulldogs still earn the win, but the QB is now set to profit off of a brand new NIL deal based off the leaked phone number incident, per onlineathens.com and The Players Truck on Twitter.
Twitter reacts: Georgia football adds another elite LB commit
The Georgia Bulldogs have added another piece to the puzzle in the class of 2024. Kirby Smart and Georgia, who have the No. 1 class in the 2024 recruiting cycle, secured a commitment from four-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick. Riddick plays high school football for Chilton County in Clanton, Alabama. The...
Jon Gruden rumors surface for 1 college job
Jon Gruden does not seem like he will be making a return to coaching in the near future, but another round of rumors surfaced this week linking him to a specific college job. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott this week after he led the team to a 4-26 record over three seasons. Zac Blobner, co-host of the “The Jay and Z Show” on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa, said Monday that he was told Gruden is USF’s first choice for their head coaching vacancy.
No. 1 Linebacker Anthony Hill Announces His De-Commitment
Texas A&M lost one of its top recruits on Monday afternoon. According to Ari Wasserman of The Athletic, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill has de-committed from Texas A&M. Hill had been committed to the Aggies since July before he came to this decision. He's currently the third-best player in his home...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get another win over SEC rival that they’ve already beaten once this season
The Tennessee Vols beat the Kentucky Wildcats on the field in late October and it appears they beat them off the field in early November. On Monday, 2023 three-star running back Khalifa Keith decommitted from Kentucky. Keith, 6-foot-/217 lbs from Birmingham, AL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the...
ng-sportingnews.com
College Football Playoff bracket: Here's what a 12-team playoff would look like after Week 10
There are four remaining undefeated teams after Clemson and Tennessee went down last Saturday. Soon enough, however, one loss will not mean you need to fret about your spot in the college football playoff. When the field expands to 12 teams, most one-loss Power 5 teams will feel pretty safe about their standing.
LSU’s Overtime Win Over Alabama Registered Two Earthquakes on Seismographs
LSU shocked the college football world on Saturday with its upset over the then-No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers won in shocking fashion in overtime, when Jayden Daniels connected with Mason Taylor on a two-point conversion. Fans first celebrated the touchdown against the Tide in overtime. Then, they celebrated...
ng-sportingnews.com
When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for second CFP selection show in 2022
Time is slowly winding down for teams to state their cases to make the College Football Playoff in 2022. Luckily for several teams — most notably TCU — several teams central to the CFP argument suffered massive losses in Week 10, opening up the possibility for several other teams to make a late-season charge.
athleticbusiness.com
SEC Reviewing Event Security After Tennessee, LSU Field-Storming Incidents
The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that it has created a working group on event security designed to review and improve strategies to prevent crowd incursions on playing fields and courts. The announcement didn't prevent Louisiana State University fans from storming the field after the Tigers defeated Alabama by one point...
Maryland putting pieces together, hosts Western Carolina
Maryland had lots of good going for it to open the season under new coach Kevin Willard. The best part
LSU Celebrations During Win Over Alabama Set off Seismograph
Tigers fans quite literally shook the ground in Death Valley at the end of the overtime thriller.
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections after wild Week 10
The last month of the regular season is off and running, and teams are starting to become bowl eligible. That’s why CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has shaken up his bowl projections — and his College Football Playoff has a new look after a wild Week 10. TCU...
Dan Orlovsky reveals indicting message from Brian Kelly on LSU
At the start of the season, it looked like LSU might be going through growing pains in its first season under Brian Kelly. The tigers dropped their opener against Florida State and were blown out by Tennessee. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was on the call for that game against Tennessee, where he said that Kelly gave him an indicting message after that game.
Comments / 1