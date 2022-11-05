The No Need Among You Conference took place in Waco, TX, in early October. This conference began 12 years ago to help encourage and instruct Christians to move beyond 'relief' ministries for the poor and towards 'empowering' ministries. Several DBU students were in attendance this year to learn how to create opportunities for empowerment in their communities. They heard from outstanding speakers like Dr. Carla Michelle Brown, Baylor Professor Dr. Kevin D. Dougherty, Author Dr. Gerardo Marti, and more! They continued learning from 60 workshop leaders and saw hands-on work at local ministries. The conference even held a 5K run to fundraise for NNAY. Participants could sign up and run in Waco or do so "virtually" in their hometown.

