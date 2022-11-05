Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Related
wildcatstrong.com
Middle School Tennis results vs. Belton M.S.
The Temple middle school tennis program hosted Belton Middle School at the THS Courts on Monday. The young Wildcats fell to Belton by a score of 21-3. Come out and support the tennis program on Monday, November 14th when they will host Robinson Middle School beginning at 4:30 pm.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor men's basketball sets season ticket record
Baylor men's basketball has added more than 2,000 season tickets for 2022-23 to set a program record with more than 6,500 distributed. The Bears are playing a 31-game schedule this season, featuring 17 games at the Ferrell Center. Baylor will face 10 high-major opponents, including five teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.
WacoTrib.com
Girls basketball season preview: Grown-up La Vega craves state title run
State-ranked at No. 2 in Class 4A, the La Vega girls basketball team is taking charge of its own destiny this season. With a nucleus of talented, experienced upperclassmen, head coach Marcus Willis Sr. and the Lady Pirates are aiming for a state title. “I’m excited about the growth for...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor women's preview: Bears embracing unusual underdog role, eager to apply pressure
There is an inherent amount of pressure that comes with coaching or playing for the Baylor women’s basketball program. Nicki Collen knew that going in last year. She fully knew what she was getting into, a program where conference championships, Final Fours and national championships are a reasonable expectation, because of the culture that Kim Mulkey established.
Can Baylor Football Do The Unthinkable?
"Multiple times in that game on the sidelines," Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda said after Saturday's win over Oklahoma, "we were crying out, 'Remember West Virginia.' It felt a lot like that. It felt a lot like that game." But it didn't end like that game. This time, Baylor...
Bears Slide Up Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 10 of the college football season.
The Community News
Bi-District playoff game information
The Aledo Bearcats will face the Killeen Shoemaker Grey Wolves for the bi-district football championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Bearcat Stadium. The Aledo ISD has announced that all playoff tickets are general admission — first-come, first-served — with no reserved seats. Tickets for students...
wildcatstrong.com
Team Tennis announces end of season district awards
The Temple High School team tennis has concluded for the 2022 season and several Wildcat Tennis players were recognized with all district awards. The following awards were voted on by the coaches:. District Men’s tennis MVP: Keegan Dutton. 1st team all District Line 1 men’s singles: Keegan Dutton 6-0...
dbu.edu
Commissional Corner: No Need Among You Conference
The No Need Among You Conference took place in Waco, TX, in early October. This conference began 12 years ago to help encourage and instruct Christians to move beyond 'relief' ministries for the poor and towards 'empowering' ministries. Several DBU students were in attendance this year to learn how to create opportunities for empowerment in their communities. They heard from outstanding speakers like Dr. Carla Michelle Brown, Baylor Professor Dr. Kevin D. Dougherty, Author Dr. Gerardo Marti, and more! They continued learning from 60 workshop leaders and saw hands-on work at local ministries. The conference even held a 5K run to fundraise for NNAY. Participants could sign up and run in Waco or do so "virtually" in their hometown.
WacoTrib.com
Scenes from the Waco Rowing Regatta: Nov. 6, 2022
Hundreds of athletes, family members and volunteers gathered at Brazos Park East Sunday for the inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta hosted by the Waco Rowing Center. / Music: https://www.purple-planet.com.
Temple restaurants hosts jazz jam session for local musicians
TEMPLE, Texas — Treno Pizzeria & Taproom host the 'Santa Fe Jazz Jam' every first Sunday of the month. This event brings an opportunity for middle school, high school and college instrumentalists and singers to jam on stage with a professional jazz rhythm section. Temple High School student/Saxophonist, Makale...
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it's a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let's say, $1 million.
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
Where In Killeen, Texas Would You Put This Ridiculously Tiny Home?
If you could place this 399 square-foot tiny home somewhere here in Killeen, Texas, where would you put it? Could you live in a home this tiny for the rest of your life? I am trying to convince myself to say that I could, but that bedroom closet may not cut it, lol.
Wild Chase in Troy, Texas Ends After Police Shoot Suspect
After allegedly leading police on a chase Monday night along I-35 that included going into oncoming traffic, the driver of a U-Haul truck is in the hospital after being shot by two police officers in Troy, Texas. Temple Police received a call on November 7th about a vehicle being pursued...
KWTX
Central Texas boys gives water bottles to garbage disposal employees
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A 4-year-old in Central Texas who gave his mom quite the scare when she couldn’t find him in the backyard where she left him was caught on video going out to the street to give bottles of water to two local garbage disposal employees. Kannon...
everythinglubbock.com
Protest over drag show at Fajita Kings in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Golden Girls trivia and a drag show brought a lot of attention to the city of Temple. Fajita Kings in Temple received a lot of backlash from the community for hosting the event, and it shared on its Facebook page saying the event will continue to go on and that it is just another business day for them.
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
WacoTrib.com
Waco High construction tears down 'very, very large trees'
As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — namely, many of the trees on the current campus — is receding. / Music: https://www.purple-planet.com.
KWTX
City of Waco urges water conservation in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is once again urging residents and property owners to conserve water in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions during the ongoing drought. The Waco area has received rainfall in recent days, but that is not enough to mitigate the effects of a...
Comments / 0