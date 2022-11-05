ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wildcatstrong.com

Middle School Tennis results vs. Belton M.S.

The Temple middle school tennis program hosted Belton Middle School at the THS Courts on Monday. The young Wildcats fell to Belton by a score of 21-3. Come out and support the tennis program on Monday, November 14th when they will host Robinson Middle School beginning at 4:30 pm.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor men's basketball sets season ticket record

Baylor men's basketball has added more than 2,000 season tickets for 2022-23 to set a program record with more than 6,500 distributed. The Bears are playing a 31-game schedule this season, featuring 17 games at the Ferrell Center. Baylor will face 10 high-major opponents, including five teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Girls basketball season preview: Grown-up La Vega craves state title run

State-ranked at No. 2 in Class 4A, the La Vega girls basketball team is taking charge of its own destiny this season. With a nucleus of talented, experienced upperclassmen, head coach Marcus Willis Sr. and the Lady Pirates are aiming for a state title. “I’m excited about the growth for...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor women's preview: Bears embracing unusual underdog role, eager to apply pressure

There is an inherent amount of pressure that comes with coaching or playing for the Baylor women’s basketball program. Nicki Collen knew that going in last year. She fully knew what she was getting into, a program where conference championships, Final Fours and national championships are a reasonable expectation, because of the culture that Kim Mulkey established.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Can Baylor Football Do The Unthinkable?

"Multiple times in that game on the sidelines," Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda said after Saturday's win over Oklahoma, "we were crying out, 'Remember West Virginia.' It felt a lot like that. It felt a lot like that game." But it didn't end like that game. This time, Baylor...
WACO, TX
The Community News

Bi-District playoff game information

The Aledo Bearcats will face the Killeen Shoemaker Grey Wolves for the bi-district football championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Bearcat Stadium. The Aledo ISD has announced that all playoff tickets are general admission — first-come, first-served — with no reserved seats. Tickets for students...
ALEDO, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Team Tennis announces end of season district awards

The Temple High School team tennis has concluded for the 2022 season and several Wildcat Tennis players were recognized with all district awards. The following awards were voted on by the coaches:. District Men’s tennis MVP: Keegan Dutton. 1st team all District Line 1 men’s singles: Keegan Dutton 6-0...
TEMPLE, TX
dbu.edu

Commissional Corner: No Need Among You Conference

The No Need Among You Conference took place in Waco, TX, in early October. This conference began 12 years ago to help encourage and instruct Christians to move beyond 'relief' ministries for the poor and towards 'empowering' ministries. Several DBU students were in attendance this year to learn how to create opportunities for empowerment in their communities. They heard from outstanding speakers like Dr. Carla Michelle Brown, Baylor Professor Dr. Kevin D. Dougherty, Author Dr. Gerardo Marti, and more! They continued learning from 60 workshop leaders and saw hands-on work at local ministries. The conference even held a 5K run to fundraise for NNAY. Participants could sign up and run in Waco or do so "virtually" in their hometown.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Scenes from the Waco Rowing Regatta: Nov. 6, 2022

Hundreds of athletes, family members and volunteers gathered at Brazos Park East Sunday for the inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta hosted by the Waco Rowing Center. / Music: https://www.purple-planet.com.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple restaurants hosts jazz jam session for local musicians

TEMPLE, Texas — Treno Pizzeria & Taproom host the 'Santa Fe Jazz Jam' every first Sunday of the month. This event brings an opportunity for middle school, high school and college instrumentalists and singers to jam on stage with a professional jazz rhythm section. Temple High School student/Saxophonist, Makale...
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Wild Chase in Troy, Texas Ends After Police Shoot Suspect

After allegedly leading police on a chase Monday night along I-35 that included going into oncoming traffic, the driver of a U-Haul truck is in the hospital after being shot by two police officers in Troy, Texas. Temple Police received a call on November 7th about a vehicle being pursued...
TROY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Protest over drag show at Fajita Kings in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Golden Girls trivia and a drag show brought a lot of attention to the city of Temple. Fajita Kings in Temple received a lot of backlash from the community for hosting the event, and it shared on its Facebook page saying the event will continue to go on and that it is just another business day for them.
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy