Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia orders troops to leave key Ukrainian city of Kherson
Move will be widely seen as significant blow to Vladimir Putin weeks after he announced the ‘forever’ annexation of Kherson
Ron DeSantis, rising star of the Republican hard-right
He talks tough on immigration, attacks abortion rights and pulls no punches in America's endless culture wars: Florida's combative governor Ron DeSantis has used the Sunshine State as a petri dish for right-wing policies that could propel him to the presidency in 2024. DeSantis's thumping reelection victory over Democrat Charlie Crist in America's midterms propels him to the front of the race for the 2024 Republication presidential nomination.
US nuclear engineer, wife get long jail terms in sub secrets plot
A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife were sentenced to long prison terms on Wednesday for plotting to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country. Jonathan Toebbe was sentenced to 19 years and three months in prison while his wife, Diana Toebbe, 46, received a prison term of 21 years and eight months, the Justice Department said.
Midterm elections: Fox News viewership crushes ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN with 7.7 million primetime viewers
Fox News’ coverage of the midterm elections with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum averaged a staggering 7.7 million primetime viewers, to thump CNN and MSNBC combined.
