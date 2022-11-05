Read full article on original website
‘Night(s) of Wonder’ promised in Front Royal, Winchester, and Staunton to launch area’s holiday season
Local impresario David Freese has revealed plans for three pre-Christmas concerts by The Valley Chorale at three venues – Friday December 9, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, in Staunton; December 10, 3 p.m. at the Robinson Auditorium (Handley Library) in Winchester; and December 11 , 3 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal.
Suspected 'Shopping Cart Killer' to get mental health evaluation
A judge has granted a motion for a mental health evaluation for a man police have dubbed the “shopping cart killer” after he was charged in two slayings and authorities linked him to several others.
Cops Crack Chardonnay Caper
An alcohol theft at a North Stafford convenience store was solved after the suspect was arrested for public intoxication several hours later. On November 6th at 5:55 a.m. Deputy T.M. Givler responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Circle K convenience store on Prosperity Lane. The clerk advised the suspect selected a carton of Vendage Chardonnay, valued at $7.49, and left the store without paying. The area was checked, but the oenophile had vanished like a Washington Commander’s winning streak.
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
Hagerstown men charged in home invasion that involved girl by herself in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two men from Hagerstown in connection to a home invasion that took place in September. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested Denzell Jamare King, 31, on Nov. 1. They arrested Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, on Nov. 3. Investigators said King and […]
Broadway residents hoping to win big in Monday nights historic Powerball drawing
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night numbers will be drawn for a world record prize. $1.9 billion dollars is on the line and people in Broadway are ready to cash in. Michael Adams, a Broadway resident said he doesn’t normally play the lottery but with the buzz of how much Monday night’s drawing is and what it could be if no one wins he said he had to try and cash in.
Clorox Opens State-of-the-art Cat Litter Plant in West Virginia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The Clorox Company, a manufacturer of consumer...
For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton
Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
Body of Fairfax teen found in Gloucester
The body of 18-year-old Tavon McKoy was found in Gloucester County this week. The sheriff's office said he's from Fairfax County.
Burger King Murderer Sentenced For Gunning Down Ex-GFs Coworker In Frederick County
The man who gunned down his ex-girlfriend’s coworker at a Maryland fast food restaurant will spend decades in prison after being sentenced on murder and weapon charges, the Frederick County State’s Attorney announced. Darin Tyler Robey, 21, of Frederick, has been sentenced to 45 years for his role...
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19
The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
Doctor pleads guilty after giving drugs to Fairfax man who overdosed
FAIRFAX, Va. — A doctor who was licensed to practice medicine in both D.C. and Virginia pled guilty Tuesday after giving a man in Fairfax County drugs despite neither examining him nor having an established doctor-patient relationship. The man then died days later of an overdose. Robert Cao, 39,...
'There are no answers' | Fairfax woman dies, revived back to life after cardiac arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County woman, Krysta Pearce, is celebrating another year of life after suffering cardiac arrest on Sept. 24, 2021. Pearce, 31, said she is not taking life for granted and is now speaking out in the hopes of helping others. “My heart just stopped,"...
Pentagon police officer accused of dealing cocaine had previous arrest in Arlington
A Pentagon police officer accused of dealing cocaine has a prior criminal conviction in Arlington. Eric Welch, 33, was arrested near an apartment complex along Columbia Pike on Oct. 28, “after detectives observed him purchase narcotics for distribution,” according to Arlington County police. He’s now out on bond and expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 28.
SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
Page County Authorities address a lookalike weapon at school
Page County Sheriff’s Office announced a reminder to parents to have a talk with their children and encourage them to report any suspicious activity. That came after school administrators were alerted to a student at Page County High School being in possession of a lookalike weapon on Nov. 4.
