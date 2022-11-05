ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
royalexaminer.com

‘Night(s) of Wonder’ promised in Front Royal, Winchester, and Staunton to launch area’s holiday season

Local impresario David Freese has revealed plans for three pre-Christmas concerts by The Valley Chorale at three venues – Friday December 9, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, in Staunton; December 10, 3 p.m. at the Robinson Auditorium (Handley Library) in Winchester; and December 11 , 3 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal.
WINCHESTER, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Cops Crack Chardonnay Caper

An alcohol theft at a North Stafford convenience store was solved after the suspect was arrested for public intoxication several hours later. On November 6th at 5:55 a.m. Deputy T.M. Givler responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Circle K convenience store on Prosperity Lane. The clerk advised the suspect selected a carton of Vendage Chardonnay, valued at $7.49, and left the store without paying. The area was checked, but the oenophile had vanished like a Washington Commander’s winning streak.
STAFFORD, VA
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Broadway residents hoping to win big in Monday nights historic Powerball drawing

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night numbers will be drawn for a world record prize. $1.9 billion dollars is on the line and people in Broadway are ready to cash in. Michael Adams, a Broadway resident said he doesn’t normally play the lottery but with the buzz of how much Monday night’s drawing is and what it could be if no one wins he said he had to try and cash in.
BROADWAY, VA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Clorox Opens State-of-the-art Cat Litter Plant in West Virginia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The Clorox Company, a manufacturer of consumer...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Inside Nova

For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton

Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
WARRENTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19

The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

Multiple structure fire in Frederick County

A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Pentagon police officer accused of dealing cocaine had previous arrest in Arlington

A Pentagon police officer accused of dealing cocaine has a prior criminal conviction in Arlington. Eric Welch, 33, was arrested near an apartment complex along Columbia Pike on Oct. 28, “after detectives observed him purchase narcotics for distribution,” according to Arlington County police. He’s now out on bond and expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 28.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities address a lookalike weapon at school

Page County Sheriff’s Office announced a reminder to parents to have a talk with their children and encourage them to report any suspicious activity. That came after school administrators were alerted to a student at Page County High School being in possession of a lookalike weapon on Nov. 4.
wsvaonline.com

Harrisonburg men arrested in Edinburg

Three Harrisonburg men are in custody following an incident early yesterday morning in Shenandoah County. Authorities received a report at around 12:30 of a suspicious vehicle in the 19-thousand block of Senedo Road in the Edinburg area. Prior to arrival, deputies discovered that an assault in which a firearm was...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy