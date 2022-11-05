KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's no way Tennessee could duplicate last year's annihilation of Missouri, right?. On a chilly, overcast day along the Tennessee River, No. 5 Tennessee kept Mizzou hanging around for a while before drowning the Tigers’ chances in the second half. The Volunteers scored 38 unanswered points in the second half and eclipsed last year's lopsided score, beating Mizzou 66-24 at Neyland Stadium. The Vols won last year's game in Columbia 62-24.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO