Columbia, MO

Tennessee crushes Mizzou football with second-half barrage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's no way Tennessee could duplicate last year's annihilation of Missouri, right?. On a chilly, overcast day along the Tennessee River, No. 5 Tennessee kept Mizzou hanging around for a while before drowning the Tigers’ chances in the second half. The Volunteers scored 38 unanswered points in the second half and eclipsed last year's lopsided score, beating Mizzou 66-24 at Neyland Stadium. The Vols won last year's game in Columbia 62-24.
KNOXVILLE, TN
'A coach's dream': Missouri's Young returns to where it all started

Over a five-week stretch, Missouri played in four homecoming games. The Tigers' road game Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, marks their first away from Columbia that's not a homecoming affair since Week 2 against Kansas State. But the Tigers have one player returning home this weekend: Elijah Young, Tennessee’s Class 5A...
COLUMBIA, MO
Cook focused on Tennessee, not job status

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has a one-eared headset, so he can hear the crowd at Memorial Stadium occasionally offer advice regarding the quarterback position. “I’m not deaf out there,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. That advice often calls for Drinkwitz to put Sam Horn, Missouri’s four-star true freshman quarterback, in...
COLUMBIA, MO
A look at Tennessee vs. Mizzou football on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Here is a look at the No. 5 Tennessee Vols vs. Missouri football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange. Check out Missouri vs. Tennessee Vols football video highlights, live updates and score on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
MU volleyball enters homestretch with home match against LSU

Missouri volleyball has a chance to double its Southeastern Conference win total Saturday. A victory against LSU would snap a five-match losing streak and give Missouri momentum going into the final stretch of the regular season. MU started its season 7-3 in nonconference play but has gone 1-11 against SEC...
COLUMBIA, MO
MU wrestling hosting Tiger Style Invite in Kansas City

Missouri wrestling is headed to Kansas City this Saturday to host the Tiger Style Invite at Staley High School. The invite starts at 9 a.m., with finals scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m, and will be streamed live by FloWrestling. The Tigers (1-0) ranked third in the latest National Wrestling...
KANSAS CITY, MO

