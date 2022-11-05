ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers in Munich

How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Reporters After Loss to Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-6, and it was indeed a somber locker room following the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Week 9 saw plenty of positives in the early stages of the game for Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone on the Cardinals' first drive of the game, marking the first time all season Arizona scored a touchdown on their first possession.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Braves make their first trade of the offseason

This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire

The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Seahawks Sign Former RB Back to Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Godwin Igwebuike back to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Igwebuike was released from Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 25 after running back Travis Homer returned from injured reserve. He was set to be a potential emergency depth piece in the event that either DeeJay Dallas or Kenneth Walker III suffered an injury in the backfield.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing

Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Colts name franchise legend their interim head coach

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they fired head coach Frank Reich, and they are bringing in a franchise legend to replace him for the time being. Former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday has been named the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, 47, has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

