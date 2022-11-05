Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers in Munich
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Reporters After Loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-6, and it was indeed a somber locker room following the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Week 9 saw plenty of positives in the early stages of the game for Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone on the Cardinals' first drive of the game, marking the first time all season Arizona scored a touchdown on their first possession.
The Braves make their first trade of the offseason
This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
San Francisco 49ers Add Former Falcons Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers are adding some wide receiver depth following the team's bye week. According to multiple reports, the Niners are signing former Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to their practice squad. Last season, Sharpe caught 25 passes for 230 yards in Atlanta. He's clearly ...
Seahawks Sign Former RB Back to Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Godwin Igwebuike back to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Igwebuike was released from Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 25 after running back Travis Homer returned from injured reserve. He was set to be a potential emergency depth piece in the event that either DeeJay Dallas or Kenneth Walker III suffered an injury in the backfield.
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
Seahawks Noah Fant, Coby Bryant break out; Rams, Cards fade: NFC West Stock Watch
One of the players the Seahawks received from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade last March, tight end Noah Fant, helped close out Seattle's big road victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The speedy Iowa product made several plays to keep Seattle's offense chugging during the game....
Sean Payton shares which QB he would love to coach on 'Manningcast'
Sean Payton is enjoying his time away from coaching after being the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021. Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching again. And there is one quarterback he’d love to team up with if he had his way.
New Tariq Woolen test: Staying in games as Seahawks foes avoid him like Richard Sherman
After 4 interceptions in his first 6 games NFL offenses are avoiding the league’s rookie of the month for October. He’s adjusting.
Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash
Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.”. Denver...
Russell Wilson Was Asked About Pete Carroll’s Wristband Comments
The Broncos’ quarterback responded to perceived criticism from the Seahawks’ coach.
49ers Released Former Broncos Tight End From Practice Squad On Monday
The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves Monday following the team's Week 9 bye. In order to open a slot on the team's practice squad, Benjamin Allbright reported this afternoon that San Francisco has released former Broncos' tight end Troy Fumagalli. "The 49ers have ...
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Cowboys are...
'Never More Wrong!' Seahawks 2 Key Surprises Analyzed by FOX's Curt Menefee
NOV 9 'NEVER MORE WRONG' The At least Curt Menefee is admitting it. “I’m not afraid to say I don’t think I’ve ever been more wrong about a team coming out of training camp than I was this Seahawks team,” Menefee told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday.
Colts name franchise legend their interim head coach
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they fired head coach Frank Reich, and they are bringing in a franchise legend to replace him for the time being. Former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday has been named the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, 47, has...
Ex-Colts WR Austin Collie shares interesting opinion on Jeff Saturday hire
A former Indianapolis Colts player shared an interesting opinion of the team’s hire of Jeff Saturday. The Colts pulled a stunning move on Monday when they fired Frank Reich and hired Saturday as interim head coach even though Saturday has no college or NFL coaching experience. Most people couldn’t...
