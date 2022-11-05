Read full article on original website
uiargonaut.com
Vandals hunt down Grizz, but incredible season ends in heartbreaking fashion
As the Idaho Vandals looked to raise the Big Sky Championship trophy, they had to wait for their first opponent. The Montana Grizzlies played and defeated Portland state 3-0 on Wednesday to set up a semifinal vs Idaho. Both teams come into the game hungry for a birth in the Big Sky championship game.
goeags.com
Eagles Dismantle Warriors at Reese Court
The season began with style for Eastern Washington women's basketball, as they defeated Corban University, 86-47 on Monday night (Nov. 7). The Eagles had a balanced offensive attack, shooting well from three-point range, while also driving into the paint for more high percentage shots. Eastern defense was disruptive and kept the Warriors from establishing any rhythm.
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
pullmanradio.com
Woman Falls From Second Story Balcony On Pullman’s College Hill Early Saturday Morning
A woman fell from a second-story balcony on Pullman’s College Hill early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Paramedics responded to the fall at an apartment on Kamiaken Street around 3:00. Pullman Police say the unidentified woman fell 20 and landed on a dirt hillside. Officers say they found the woman walking around. Pullman Paramedics treated the woman on scene. Officers believe alcohol was involved.
KLEWTV
Election results: Nez Perce County
These are the unofficial results from the Nez Perce County's auditor's office. Click here for all of Nez Perce County races and unofficial results. Shall Magistrate Sunil Ramalingam of Nez Perce County of the Second Judicial District be retained in office?. Yes 5,091/75.17%. No 1,682/24.83%. Shall Magistrate Karin Seubert of...
