wtatennis.com
Sabalenka upsets Swiatek to reach WTA Finals championship match
At the start of the week, Aryna Sabalenka called it a “miracle” that she even qualified for the WTA Finals. But now, after a semifinal upset, her miracle has extended into the singles final in Fort Worth. No.7 seed Sabalenka stunned World No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-1...
BBC
Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Elise Mertens wins but Belgium lose after her mad dash to Glasgow
The draining physical effects of long flights and travelling through time zones is something many of us know all too well. So spare a thought for Belgian tennis player Elise Mertens, who made a mad dash from the WTA Finals in Texas to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow.
wtatennis.com
McNally defeats Friedsam to capture Midland 125 title; breaks Top 100
No.7 seed Caty McNally continued her recent surge in form to lift her first WTA 125 trophy at the Dow Tennis Classic, defeating Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-2 in a 1-hour, 20-minute final. McNally, 20, recaptured a title she had previously won at the age of 18. She was the 2019...
wtatennis.com
'It's crazy': Swiatek reflects on her season after WTA Finals exit
FORT WORTH, Texas -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek's remarkable 2022 season is over. The top seed at the WTA Finals bowed out to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1, taking just her ninth loss in an season that spanned over 11 months. "I'm not gonna lie to you,...
Caroline Garcia denies Sabalenka to cap comeback year with WTA Finals crown
Caroline Garcia has continued her remarkable resurgence by winning the WTA Finals, the biggest title of her career. The French player defeated Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 with a serving masterclass in the tournament final in Fort Worth. Garcia was ranked outside the top 70 in mid-June but has since...
wtatennis.com
Point-counterpoint: Advantage Garcia or Sabalenka in the WTA Finals?
FORT WORTH, Texas -- In a tournament stuffed with surprises, Sunday’s semifinals produced two more. After round-robin play saw No.2 seed Ons Jabeur, No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.4 Coco Gauff all depart, No.7 Aryna Sabalenka stunned No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in the semifinals, winning for the first time in the past five matches. That ended Swiatek’s run of 15 consecutive wins against Top 10 opponents.
Ash Barty: ‘I miss competing but not a lot that comes with it’ | Courtney Walsh
The retired former world No 1 is enjoying life at home while she puts the final touches to her foundation, which will have a focus on Indigenous communities
wtatennis.com
Week in Review: Garcia aces Fort Worth; Sabalenka falls just short
The Insider Wrap is a recap of everything you need to know from the week that was. This week, the 2022 Hologic WTA Tour season came to a close with the year-ending WTA Finals. At the end of May, Caroline Garcia came into her home Grand Slam at Roland Garros with a 6-8 win-loss record for the year. She had fallen to No.79 in the world, well below her career-high of No.4.
atptour.com
'Fantastic,' Fognini Says Of Milan
The Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals spotlights the best 21-and-under tennis players in the world. Popular 35-year-old Italian Fabio Fognini might be more than a decade removed from that classification, but he was thrilled to be at the Allianz Cloud on Tuesday with wife, WTA legend Flavia Pennetta. “It’s...
wtatennis.com
Swiatek, Siniakova secure year-end No.1 rankings
PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Tuesday that Iga Swiatek and Katerina Siniakova secured the 2022 WTA year-end No.1 singles and doubles rankings. This is the first time in her career Swiatek finished the season in the top spot, becoming the 15th player overall. The week of Nov. 7 marks her 32nd week as the WTA World No.1, a position she reached on April 4, 2022. Only Serena Williams (57 weeks), Martina Hingis (80 weeks) and Stefanie Graf (186 weeks) held the top ranking for longer streaks after making their No.1 debut.
tennisuptodate.com
Evert already looking forward to 2023 WTA season: “Just think if Kenin, Brady, Osaka, Andreescu and Kerber get back to their top form
Chris Evert is excited about the 2023 WTA season with so many great players gearing up for bounce-back years after this one. The 2022 season saw many great moments but it also saw many excellent players struggle with their tennis and all of them will be looking for a bounce-back season next year. Chris Evert, who pays close attention to tennis daily, is excited about the prospect of grand slam champions Osaka, Kenin, Andreescu, Kerber and others returning to their best.
tennismajors.com
A look inside the insane statistics that characterised Iga Swiatek’s 2022 season
Iga Swiatek’s 2022 was a thrill ride of epic proportions. The Polish juggernaut captivated the tennis world from start to finish and became the most dominant player in the game over the last 10 months, as she wrote the early chapters in what is sure to be a voluminous tome of statistics by the end of her career.
