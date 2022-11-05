ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Carroll hints at Russell Wilson ‘resistance’ to key change

The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
SEATTLE, WA
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire

The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable

The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Former Star DB Says Trading Challenging WR Claypool was “Much Needed” in 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers’ former two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback, Ike Taylor knows a thing or two about receivers after years of lining up against some of the league’s very best during his 12-year career. He and co-host Mark Bergin outlined the necessity of the team trading 3rd-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears during Monday’s Beleav in Steelers episode on Facebook Live.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Braves make their first trade of the offseason

This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
ATLANTA, GA
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing

Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
CHICAGO, IL
Watch: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to open the campaign. Heading into Sunday’s game against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the two had made sweet music with one another. In fact, Hopkins caught 22-of-27 targets for 262 yards in his first two games this season.
ARIZONA STATE
Seahawks mascot takes hilarious shot at Russell Wilson over Twitter

Blitz the Seahawk is joining in on the roast of Russell Wilson. Blitz, the official mascot of the Seattle Seahawks, went viral this week for a hilarious tweet. Seattle is headed to Germany for Week 10 to play a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, Blitz tweeted an in-depth look into his plans for the roughly 10-hour flight. Notably, Blitz said that he would be saving time in the middle of the flight for “High Knees and light stretching.”
SEATTLE, WA
Time for Raiders to move on from QB Derek Carr

They're condemning Carr because the Raiders (2-6) are last in the AFC West and have blown three leads of 17 points or more. One reason why they've crashed is his declining play. Through eight games, Carr's completed 62.3 percent of his passes and posted an 88.5 passer rating. These numbers...
Titans' Derrick Henry shares which running back he thinks is better than him

Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
CHICAGO, IL
New York Giants preparing to get offensive line reinforcements

The New York Giants lost two starting offensive linemen against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredesen both picked up individual knee injuries, so the Giants had to supplement against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Rookie Josh Ezeudu and former...
NEW YORK STATE
The Steelers Should Now Have Their #1 Option To Replace Matt Canada At Season’s End

Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to not relieve offensive coordinator, Matt Canada of his duties during the team’s Week 9 bye. At this point, it is likely that there won’t be any big coaching staff changes in Pittsburgh until the end of the season. It would be shocking, given the organization’s 15 points per game, if Canada was retained for the 2023 campaign. A complete turnaround would have to happen and with rookie, Kenny Pickett‘s growing pains, the offense is unlikely to be good enough for it to warrant a third season for the current play caller.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Peyton Manning shares his reaction to Jeff Saturday hire

Peyton Manning’s longtime former teammate Jeff Saturday was hired on Monday as the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts. Saturday has no previous coaching experience in college or the NFL, making his hiring nothing short of shocking. Even Manning admitted the hire left him surprised. “I was surprised;...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Colts name franchise legend their interim head coach

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they fired head coach Frank Reich, and they are bringing in a franchise legend to replace him for the time being. Former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday has been named the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, 47, has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Former Bears wide receiver signs with the 49ers practice squad

A former Bears wide receiver was signed to the 49ers practice squad. The Chicago Bears have recently seen some former talent at the wide receiver position land jobs elsewhere. The Bears unit has been upgraded recently with the addition of Chase Claypool. However, the team doesn’t have great wide receiver play outside of Darnell Mooney and Claypool. Some former Bears players the team had to cut for performance reasons are finding another chance as the league continues to add injuries in the 17-game regular season.
CHICAGO, IL

