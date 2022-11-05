Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Related
Yardbarker
The Braves make their first trade of the offseason
This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
Yardbarker
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
Yardbarker
Unbelievable coincidence about Astros’ World Series win goes viral
There is yet another piece of evidence to suggest that the Houston Astros’ World Series victory this season was just meant to be. The Astros clinched the Commissioner’s Trophy on Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series. Houston rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña, who hit .400 with a home run and three RBIs in the six games against Philadelphia, was named World Series MVP.
Yardbarker
Report: Two teams linked to free agent ace Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract to become a free agent this offseason. The New York Mets will make an attempt to re-sign him, but they’re expected to have competition from a few teams. SNY’s Andy Martino has singled out the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers as two...
Yardbarker
Yankees should retain one free-agent outfielder who dominates during the playoffs
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman tried to inject more postseason talent into the roster at the trade deadline in early August. He acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, relief arm Scott Effross, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi to help fuel the final stretch. Unfortunately, all three of his primary acquisitions...
Yardbarker
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Yardbarker
Red Sox’ Eric Hosmer will not exercise opt-out clause in contract; first baseman is set to earn $39 million over next 3 seasons
Eric Hosmer has informed the Red Sox that he will not be opting out of the final three years and $39 million of his contract, according to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The Red Sox acquired Hosmer and minor-leaguers Max Ferguson and Corey Rosier from the Padres in exchange for pitching prospect Jay Groome at the trade deadline in early August. As part of the deal, San Diego agreed to take on nearly the entirety of Hosmer’s remaining contract, leaving Boston on the hook for only the major-league minimum.
Yardbarker
Yuli Gurriel Shared A Wholesome Message From The Parade
The World Series is complete, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious for the second time in the last six years. Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to capture their second crown. Yesterday, the City of Houston got a chance to celebrate with their World Series Champions during...
Yardbarker
Biggest Threats to Sign Jacob deGrom Away From New York Mets
These two teams are the biggest threats to signing Jacob deGrom away from the New York Mets. According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers are seen as the two teams that the Mets are most worried about signing away deGrom. The Braves are close to deGrom's home in Florida.
Yardbarker
Jacob deGrom has 'a Good Deal of Interest' in Re-Signing With New York Mets
LAS VEGAS - After opting out of his contract on Monday, Jacob deGrom is now a free agent and the Mets have continued to talk to his camp. According to general manager Billy Eppler, talks have been friendly, cordial and straight forward about both sides staying in regular contact throughout the process.
Yardbarker
Which Brewers players have officially become free agents?
Free agents are currently in a quiet period in which they can only negotiate with their former team. On Thursday Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. CT, free agents may sign with any team. Thursday is also the deadline for teams to submit qualifying offers (QO). The QO is set at...
Yardbarker
Clayton Kershaw being eyed by one notable opposing team
Clayton Kershaw may still be wearing blue next year, just a different shade. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are waiting patiently on direction from Kershaw’s camp this offseason. The Rangers would like to see how willing the former NL Cy Young Award winner is to engage with teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yardbarker
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade
The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
Yardbarker
FanGraphs predicts Dansby Swanson and Kenley Jansen’s next contracts
A lot of Braves fans are split on bringing Dansby Swanson back, and a lot of it is going to depend on price. At the end of the day, there are potential better options on the market for the same price, and the Braves and Swanson seem to be somewhat apart on a number. FanGraphs ranked their Top 50 Free Agents, and they had Swanson clocking in at #8:
Yardbarker
Jose Abreu, three other White Sox players become free agents
Though the Dodgers lead all teams with 10 free agents, the White Sox have four of their own:. Despite battling injuries throughout 2022, Abreu turned in another quality season and might have the best chance at a return. In 157 games played, the 35-year-old hit .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs, 75 RBI, and a .824 OPS, good for a 137 wRC+, 4.2 bWAR, and 3.9 fWAR.
Yardbarker
White Sox Reveal 2 Notable Roster Moves To Open Offseason
The 2022-2023 MLB offseason is officially underway. So far, the Chicago White Sox have been pretty busy, having been on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Tony La Russa. The White Sox chose to hire Pedro Grifol, who had been the bench coach for the Kansas...
Yardbarker
Matt Holliday Has A Special Plan For Adam Wainwright
After the mass exodus of several St. Louis Cardinals coaches, franchise legend and Hall-of-Famer Matt Holliday was added as the team’s new bench coach. Holliday played eight seasons in St. Louis from 2009-2016 and was a key piece to several deep postseason runs, including the 2011 World Series title.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals A Major Marlins Trade Rumor
The MLB offseason has officially begun, and free agency will get started on Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. But it’s not just free agency that makes the offseason so compelling. Often times, it’s the trade market that can turn some heads. One pitcher in particular is being...
Yardbarker
Mets reportedly will make 'strong' early offer for Jacob deGrom
It appears the New York Mets aren't willing to lose ace Jacob deGrom without putting up a fight. SNY's Andy Martino (h/t Danny Abriano) reported Tuesday morning from the general managers' meetings in Las Vegas that he thinks the Mets will make a "strong" early offer for deGrom after the 34-year-old opted out of his contract as had been expected since March.
Yardbarker
Jim Bowden predicts the contracts of MLB’s top free agents
Over the weekend, Jim Bowden released an article for The Athletic that ranked MLB’s top free agents and predicted the contracts they will sign this offseason. Two Braves made the list, Dansby Swanson, who came in at #9, and Kenley Jansen, who was ranked #22. Bowden predicts Atlanta’s shortstop will sign a six-year deal worth $154 million, which is just slightly higher than $25 million a season. Here was his reasoning:
Comments / 0