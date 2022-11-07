All you need to know before Astros' championship parade on Monday

First comes a World Series title, then comes the championship parade.

The Houston Astros know that rhythm well as the team celebrates its second title, and *now fans know when they can rejoice in person right alongside their favorite players.

On Nov. 7, the 1.7-mile parade will begin at noon at Preston Street and Smith Street all the way down to Tuam Street and Smith Street.

"The fans support us. And seeing that place erupt was spectacular," Astros owner Jim Crane said in reference to Saturday's win. "Have a safe day and enjoy the championship."

Getting to the parade

City officials urge attendees to arrive early and to take advantage of ridesharing agencies, Houston METRO, or even carpool.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the 2022 World Series Championship Parade in honor of the Astros.

To help ease congestion in and around downtown, METRO is free all day on Monday.

Officials urge people to pack drinks and water due to Monday's forecast being a warmer day.

"Please take advantage of METRO tomorrow. I ask that everyone be on their best behavior. Showcase the best of what this city is all about. It's our turn to be appreciative and celebrate them," Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Roast Square Memorial Park

Allen's Landing

Eleanor Tinsley Park

Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart

You can see the parade map and ridesharing options on METRO's website

