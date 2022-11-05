Read full article on original website
Online Rocket
New leadership, same success
Sometimes a transfer in power from a highly successful and decorated coach can hinder a program’s future and development. Other times the strength in both the talent of the athletes and the coaching staff can carry a squad to maintain high performance. That high performance level is what Slippery...
TribLive HSSN broadcast schedule: Week of Nov. 7. 2022
One round down, now we move on to the second stop on the district football postseason journey with final four and elite eight postseason games this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network. Trib HSSN has all the action of Night 2 of the WPIAL football playoffs Friday with...
Four Takeaways from Pitt Basketball's Season Opener
The Pitt Panthers looked as impressive and cohesive as they have in years.
To Return or Not to Return: Kedon Slovis, Pitt Mulling Decision
Whether or not Kedon Slovis will be a Pitt Panther next year is up in the air.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 WR Ardell Banks “Shocked and Speechless” After Offer From Pitt
The Pitt wide receiver depth chart has experienced some turnover over the last few weeks. First, sophomore Jaden Bradley made the decision to transfer mid-way through the season. Then, 2023 three-star recruit Daidren Zipperer decided to de-commit just a few weeks after joining Pat Narduzzi’s program. Since then, Zipperer has committed to Utah.
The story behind the original Jolly Roger
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Jolly Roger flags have become commonplace throughout PNC Park during baseball season. But who started it all? When were the flags first brought into the ballpark?Gary Love holds the distinction of being the first Pirates fan to bring a Jolly Roger flag into PNC Park, starting the tradition back in 2001 when the stadium first opened its doors."I said to my wife, we were in a museum in Salem, I said, 'Hey, I'm going to get one of these flags and see if I can take it into the ballgame,'" Love recounted.The stage was set.The first official...
Online Rocket
Weekly Organization Spotlight: Green and White Society
The Green and White Society at SRU creates a bridge between students and alumni as they work together to encourage Rock pride. Examples of their work are providing spirit tables at sporting events, organizing activities for students and hosting an alumni speaker series. “We work closely with alumni and try...
Online Rocket
Keshia Booker on diversity and belonging
After five years working in multicultural development at SRU, Keshia Booker is bringing her expertise to the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB). Booker originally came to the university for her master’s degree in mental health counseling. After working as a graduate assistant, she accepted the assistant director of multicultural development position in the Office of Inclusive Excellence (OIE).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont shines with annual Fall Festival
Oakmont Borough celebrated the Halloween season with the annual Fall Festival that took place in the center of town. The most anticipated part was the Halloween parade, which kicked off the Oct. 29 festivities at 11 a.m. Led by the Riverview High School Marching Band, a group of costumed children and their parents lined up behind the Kwik-Fil on Washington Avenue and marched along Allegheny River Boulevard all the way to Pennsylvania Avenue, past numerous booths and vendors.
butlerradio.com
New Miss Butler County Named
There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
Pitt football player facing assault charges
PITTSBURGH — A Pitt football player is facing assault charges. According to court documents, police were dispatched to an apartment on East Hills Drive after dispatchers received a call of what appeared to be a struggle over the phone. Officers said a woman told them she had been fighting...
explore venango
Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
Daycation: Smicksburg offers a rural retreat 60 miles from Pittsburgh
Unplug and unwind with a rural road trip retreat to Amish country in Indiana County. A daycation to Smicksburg offers a glimpse into a large Amish population living a simpler, agricultural lifestyle rich in their religious beliefs. More than 300 Amish families reside in the Smicksburg area, co-existing among those...
PennDOT issues update on windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county for November 8-10. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 Route 322 back to Route […]
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County
Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
butlerradio.com
One Hurt in Slippery Rock Township Crash
One person was injured following a one car crash that occurred late last month in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County. According to State Police, 35-year-old Daniel Conley of Slippery Rock was traveling on New Castle Road just after 7pm on October 26th when he allegedly lost control of his pickup.
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: Voters approve Hermitage, Wheatland merger
Voters have overwhelmingly approved a merger between the City of Hermitage and the Borough of Wheatland in Mercer County. The merger issue passed by a tally of 5,479 to 2,217. Wheatland conducted a study that concluded that the merger would be beneficial for both Wheatland and Hermitage. Hermitage currently provides...
Weather will be optimal for viewing lunar eclipse
PITTSBURGH — There is going to be a big show in the sky early Tuesday morning, and the weather will be fantastic for it. The full Beaver moon will peak just before sunrise Tuesday morning, and it will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until March 2025.
WPXI
PHOTOS: Vehicle crashes into Armstrong hobby shop
Crash A vehicle crashed into Tailspin Hobbies in Armstrong County Tuesday night. No one was inside at the time. Officials said one person was transported to an area hospital. (Photos courtesy of Tailspin Hobbies)
