PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Jolly Roger flags have become commonplace throughout PNC Park during baseball season. But who started it all? When were the flags first brought into the ballpark?Gary Love holds the distinction of being the first Pirates fan to bring a Jolly Roger flag into PNC Park, starting the tradition back in 2001 when the stadium first opened its doors."I said to my wife, we were in a museum in Salem, I said, 'Hey, I'm going to get one of these flags and see if I can take it into the ballgame,'" Love recounted.The stage was set.The first official...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO