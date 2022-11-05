Read full article on original website
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Russia orders its troops to withdraw from key Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russia has ordered its troops to retreat from the key occupied city of Kherson, Vladimir Putin’s top military officials have announced, potentially marking a major setback for Moscow in its nine-month war against Ukraine. Sergei Shoigu, the Kremlin’s defence minister, told troops on Wednesday to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of continued Ukrainian attacks.The announcement could signal one of Russia’s most significant retreats and a potential turning point in the war. Kherson, a port city in the south of Ukraine, is the only regional centre Moscow’s forces had captured and held since...
Russia calls up missing cook who was onboard warship sunk in April
A recruitment office in St Petersburg has issued a draft notice to a missing Russian sailor who was onboard the flagship Moskva missile cruiser, which sank in the Black Sea in April. According to a report by the local news website Fontanka, the parents of the sailor, named Mikhail, who...
