Russia has ordered its troops to retreat from the key occupied city of Kherson, Vladimir Putin’s top military officials have announced, potentially marking a major setback for Moscow in its nine-month war against Ukraine. Sergei Shoigu, the Kremlin’s defence minister, told troops on Wednesday to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of continued Ukrainian attacks.The announcement could signal one of Russia’s most significant retreats and a potential turning point in the war. Kherson, a port city in the south of Ukraine, is the only regional centre Moscow’s forces had captured and held since...

32 MINUTES AGO