Santa Clara, CA

Fact check: San Jose councilmember under fire for absences

San Jose Councilmember Maya Esparza’s attendance is the latest salvo fired by a realtors group backing her political opponent. The California Association of Realtors PAC sent at least two mailers claiming she missed four important votes since she took office on reducing gang crimes, affordable housing and utility hikes. The meetings, which were between June 2019 and March 2022, were among the 22 she missed since 2019, a review by San José Spotlight found.
With fewer workers coming in, Palo Alto looks to rethink retail

After taking a heavy hit in the first two years of the pandemic, Palo Alto’s main retail strips appear to be enjoying a quiet rebound. With fewer employees commuting to town and indoor dining on hiatus in the early days of the pandemic, many businesses on California and University Avenue saw revenues plummet in 2020 and 2021. Several popular establishments, including Antonio’s Nut House and Old Pro, closed up for good.
Candidates Barragan, Abrica front East Palo Alto council pack

The race for two seats on the East Palo Alto City Council is currently a bit of a nail-biter as the top four contenders are separated by just a handful of votes. Teacher Martha Barragan is leading with 21.4% of the vote while incumbent Ruben Abrica is less than a percentage point behind with 20.7%. Just 15 votes separated them as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Mark Dinan, a tech recruiter, was holding in third place at 19.7%, 22 votes behind Abrica. He squeezed just ahead of Webster Lincoln, a biotech scientist, who had 19.6% of the vote and was just three votes shy of tying with Dinan.
Election Night: Slow-growth candidates control Pleasanton council races

Election Night has come to an end with both of Pleasanton’s two City Council races showing slow-growth candidates with comfortable leads, according to initial returns released just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Other big ticket items for Pleasanton residents such as the Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I school bond...
East Palo Alto tax on landlords looks to be an easy win

Voters seemed to approve East Palo Alto’s business tax on residential landlords by a wide margin, as early results on Tuesday night indicate. As of 10 p.m. the measure was breezing to victory, having a 69.3% approval rate of the ballots counted. Measure L would raise a tax on...
Voters approve business tax, back use of gas funds to pay for city services

Palo Alto voters offered the City Council a financial lifeline on Tuesday night when they overwhelmingly approved the city’s business tax and emphatically affirmed its historic practice of transferring funds from the gas utility to pay for basic city services. By approving Measure K and Measure L, in both...
Dragon Productions Theater Company closes its doors

The curtain is closing on Dragon Theatre. Following a board vote on Oct. 26, the nonprofit theater company is closing its doors for good. “Unfortunately, the past two years have created a perfect storm of difficulty for us,” stated the organization in an email to its mailing list members. “Despite a broad base of talented artists working with us, and generous donors who helped us squeeze through tight times, there have simply been too many unpleasant surprises. Too many unforeseen and/or rising expenses. Grants which, while welcome, simply arrived too late to help.”
PPIE Executive Director McCoy-Thompson stepping down

Steve McCoy-Thompson, executive director of the Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation, has announced that he will be stepping down from his role in the coming weeks after more than six years of service. McCoy-Thompson will continue to serve on the foundation’s board of directors in some capacity, but he has...
Construction milestone for Emerald High School, future home of the Serpents

Residents of Dublin joined city and school district officials last week for a celebration at the site of the anticipated second high school. Onlookers watched as the final steel beam in the construction process was placed — solidifying a major milestone for the project. The “topping off” typically refers...
