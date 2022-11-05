Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
calmatters.network
Fact check: San Jose councilmember under fire for absences
San Jose Councilmember Maya Esparza’s attendance is the latest salvo fired by a realtors group backing her political opponent. The California Association of Realtors PAC sent at least two mailers claiming she missed four important votes since she took office on reducing gang crimes, affordable housing and utility hikes. The meetings, which were between June 2019 and March 2022, were among the 22 she missed since 2019, a review by San José Spotlight found.
calmatters.network
With fewer workers coming in, Palo Alto looks to rethink retail
After taking a heavy hit in the first two years of the pandemic, Palo Alto’s main retail strips appear to be enjoying a quiet rebound. With fewer employees commuting to town and indoor dining on hiatus in the early days of the pandemic, many businesses on California and University Avenue saw revenues plummet in 2020 and 2021. Several popular establishments, including Antonio’s Nut House and Old Pro, closed up for good.
calmatters.network
Candidates Barragan, Abrica front East Palo Alto council pack
The race for two seats on the East Palo Alto City Council is currently a bit of a nail-biter as the top four contenders are separated by just a handful of votes. Teacher Martha Barragan is leading with 21.4% of the vote while incumbent Ruben Abrica is less than a percentage point behind with 20.7%. Just 15 votes separated them as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Mark Dinan, a tech recruiter, was holding in third place at 19.7%, 22 votes behind Abrica. He squeezed just ahead of Webster Lincoln, a biotech scientist, who had 19.6% of the vote and was just three votes shy of tying with Dinan.
calmatters.network
Palo Alto natives killed in Redwood City car collision, leaving behind twins
The Redwood City community is mourning the loss of the parents of twin girls who were killed Friday night during a major car crash. The couple, who met in middle school, were “high school sweethearts,” said one family member. Gregory Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42, Palo Alto...
calmatters.network
Election Night: Slow-growth candidates control Pleasanton council races
Election Night has come to an end with both of Pleasanton’s two City Council races showing slow-growth candidates with comfortable leads, according to initial returns released just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Other big ticket items for Pleasanton residents such as the Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I school bond...
calmatters.network
East Palo Alto tax on landlords looks to be an easy win
Voters seemed to approve East Palo Alto’s business tax on residential landlords by a wide margin, as early results on Tuesday night indicate. As of 10 p.m. the measure was breezing to victory, having a 69.3% approval rate of the ballots counted. Measure L would raise a tax on...
calmatters.network
Voters approve business tax, back use of gas funds to pay for city services
Palo Alto voters offered the City Council a financial lifeline on Tuesday night when they overwhelmingly approved the city’s business tax and emphatically affirmed its historic practice of transferring funds from the gas utility to pay for basic city services. By approving Measure K and Measure L, in both...
calmatters.network
Dragon Productions Theater Company closes its doors
The curtain is closing on Dragon Theatre. Following a board vote on Oct. 26, the nonprofit theater company is closing its doors for good. “Unfortunately, the past two years have created a perfect storm of difficulty for us,” stated the organization in an email to its mailing list members. “Despite a broad base of talented artists working with us, and generous donors who helped us squeeze through tight times, there have simply been too many unpleasant surprises. Too many unforeseen and/or rising expenses. Grants which, while welcome, simply arrived too late to help.”
calmatters.network
PPIE Executive Director McCoy-Thompson stepping down
Steve McCoy-Thompson, executive director of the Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation, has announced that he will be stepping down from his role in the coming weeks after more than six years of service. McCoy-Thompson will continue to serve on the foundation’s board of directors in some capacity, but he has...
calmatters.network
Construction milestone for Emerald High School, future home of the Serpents
Residents of Dublin joined city and school district officials last week for a celebration at the site of the anticipated second high school. Onlookers watched as the final steel beam in the construction process was placed — solidifying a major milestone for the project. The “topping off” typically refers...
calmatters.network
City Council splits over dinosaur sculptures at Junior Museum and Zoo
It’s an expenditure that could raise eyebrows in the best of times — seven dinosaur sculptures and giant fossils that would tower over visitors to the Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo and cost the city more than $400,000 in total spending. And the eve of an Election...
calmatters.network
Palo Alto police report string of 'dinner time' residential burglaries, warning residents to be vigilant
The Palo Alto Police Department is warning residents of a new crime trend in which burglars are breaking into homes during the evening hours and stealing jewelry and other valuable belongings. Police said in a statement Saturday that there have been a total of 11 residential burglaries since Oct. 9...
calmatters.network
Dublin: Attempted murder suspect dies following medical distress at Santa Rita Jail
A 71-year-old man died after suffering medical distress at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said last week. Ali Muhammad was booked into the jail by Oakland police on July 16, 2020, on suspicion of attempted murder. Deputies saw Muhammad in medical distress just before noon...
calmatters.network
Rain doesn't deter voters from showing up at polling places to cast ballots
Despite falling rain and the chance of thunderstorms, a steady stream of people turned up at Palo Alto’s voting centers to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election on Tuesday morning. “It’s picking up,” lead poll worker Jodi Erwin said, referring to the small cluster of voters filling...
calmatters.network
Pleasanton man faces manslaughter charge for Valentine's Day crash on Hopyard Road
A Pleasanton man has been charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for the Valentine’s Day morning crash on Hopyard Road that killed a mother and seriously injured her son, the Weekly has learned. Pleasanton police allege Jesus “Jesse” Ocampo Mangabay, 35, was driving approximately 20 mph over the speed limit...
Comments / 0