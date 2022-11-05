The race for two seats on the East Palo Alto City Council is currently a bit of a nail-biter as the top four contenders are separated by just a handful of votes. Teacher Martha Barragan is leading with 21.4% of the vote while incumbent Ruben Abrica is less than a percentage point behind with 20.7%. Just 15 votes separated them as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Mark Dinan, a tech recruiter, was holding in third place at 19.7%, 22 votes behind Abrica. He squeezed just ahead of Webster Lincoln, a biotech scientist, who had 19.6% of the vote and was just three votes shy of tying with Dinan.

EAST PALO ALTO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO