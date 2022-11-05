A Jet2 Airbus A321 was diverted to Bilbao so that the passengers could go to the bathroom after the lavatories on board the aircraft suffered a breakdown. The Airbus A321 was performing flight LS782 from Gran Canaria to Manchester. However, just before it reached the Bay of Biscay on Spain’s northern coast the aircraft turned sharply east and landed in Bilbao.

2 DAYS AGO