Foul trouble, turnovers, and difficulties getting shots to fall plagued Rhode Island in a 67-62 season-opening loss to Quinnipiac Monday night at the Ryan Center. The Rams got off to a slow start as three of their five starters picked up two fouls in the first 20 minutes of play. Malik Martin scored eight points off the bench in the opening period – including a pair of 3-pointers – to keep the game close. However, 12 first-half turnovers from URI allowed the Bobcats to head into the break leading 34-31.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO