Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Archie Miller’s URI Debut Spoiled by Quinnipiac

Foul trouble, turnovers, and difficulties getting shots to fall plagued Rhode Island in a 67-62 season-opening loss to Quinnipiac Monday night at the Ryan Center. The Rams got off to a slow start as three of their five starters picked up two fouls in the first 20 minutes of play. Malik Martin scored eight points off the bench in the opening period – including a pair of 3-pointers – to keep the game close. However, 12 first-half turnovers from URI allowed the Bobcats to head into the break leading 34-31.
HAMDEN, CT
ABC6.com

Bryant Beats Division III Thomas College by 108 Points

Eight players scored in double figures as the Bryant University men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 147-39 victory over Thomas College (Maine) at a boisterous Chace Athletic Center on Monday night. The Bulldogs set single-game records for points scored, field goals (55), three-point field goals (19)...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Daily Free Press

Field hockey narrowly loses 2-1 against Lehigh in overtime of Patriot League Championship

60 minutes wasn’t enough for a winner to take the trophy home in the Patriot League Championship matchup. between Boston University and Lehigh University. In the eighth minute of overtime, Lehigh sophomore defender Guusje Hogendoorn deflected a penalty corner shot past Terrier senior goalkeeper Caroline Kelly, and the Mountain Hawks (13-7, 4-2 PL) won the league Championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
BETHLEHEM, PA
actionnews5.com

Bus driver following GPS takes students to wrong state

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A series of wrong turns caused quite a panic when a new school bus driver accidentally took her students to an entirely different state. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, were surprised when their bus passed a sign Monday that said “Welcome to Connecticut.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May

Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rimonthly.com

Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts

Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
PAWTUCKET, RI
kbsi23.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
indowncity.com

Thanksgiving in Providence: Catering & Holiday Venues

DURK’S BAR-B-Q Durk’s Bar-B-Q is our go-to restaurant downtown when it comes to mouthwatering smoked meats and whiskey-based cocktails. Why not bring a little bit of that goodness to the table this Thanksgiving? Check out all the details on catering at Durk’s. If you’re interested in hosting a party at Durk’s, or having on-site or off-site catering, reach out to catering@durksbbq.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

One more warm day Monday, cool midweek, potential Tropical Weather to end the week

Record High Temperatures were noted in Southern New England Saturday, Sunday, and likely Monday too. On Sunday, Providence broke the old record of 72 from 1994 with 75 degrees. Hartford tied theirs at 76 from 2015, Boston broke theirs with 76, shattering the previous 73 from 1948, and Worcester broke theirs too by 1 degree just 2 years ago in 2020 with 72.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Spotted in Providence: The “Karate Kid”

The “Karate Kid” was spotted in downtown Providence this weekend — at a restaurant becoming increasingly known as a celebrity hotspot. On Saturday, NicoBella’s owner Daniel Crenca not only shared a celebrity snap with actor Ralph Macchio — he also had a photo with Josh Hamilton from the Walk Dead (see below).
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI

