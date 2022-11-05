Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
UConn routs Division I newcomer Stonehill
UConn made sure Stonehill’s Division I debut was memorable — for all the wrong reasons. The Huskies held Stonehill to
ABC6.com
Archie Miller’s URI Debut Spoiled by Quinnipiac
Foul trouble, turnovers, and difficulties getting shots to fall plagued Rhode Island in a 67-62 season-opening loss to Quinnipiac Monday night at the Ryan Center. The Rams got off to a slow start as three of their five starters picked up two fouls in the first 20 minutes of play. Malik Martin scored eight points off the bench in the opening period – including a pair of 3-pointers – to keep the game close. However, 12 first-half turnovers from URI allowed the Bobcats to head into the break leading 34-31.
ABC6.com
Bryant Beats Division III Thomas College by 108 Points
Eight players scored in double figures as the Bryant University men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 147-39 victory over Thomas College (Maine) at a boisterous Chace Athletic Center on Monday night. The Bulldogs set single-game records for points scored, field goals (55), three-point field goals (19)...
Daily Free Press
Field hockey narrowly loses 2-1 against Lehigh in overtime of Patriot League Championship
60 minutes wasn’t enough for a winner to take the trophy home in the Patriot League Championship matchup. between Boston University and Lehigh University. In the eighth minute of overtime, Lehigh sophomore defender Guusje Hogendoorn deflected a penalty corner shot past Terrier senior goalkeeper Caroline Kelly, and the Mountain Hawks (13-7, 4-2 PL) won the league Championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
Daily Free Press
PREVIEW: Women’s basketball ranks No. 1 in Patriot League, looks toward strong 2022-23 campaign
The Boston University women’s basketball team ended the 2021-22 season with a disappointing 70-48 loss to American University in the semifinal round of the Patriot League playoffs. Second-year head coach Melissa Graves and the Terriers are looking to rectify that loss starting on Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m. when...
Prospective students can ‘apply to RIC for free’ next Tuesday
Rhode Island College (RIC) is waiving its application fee for the first time — but only for one day.
2022 Mass. State Senate Election Results: Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District (Walter Timilty vs. Brian Muello)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Walter Timilty (D) is running against Brian Muello (R) in the 2022 Massachusetts state Senate race for the Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District. See below for race results. Timilty was raised in Milton, where he currently lives. His father,...
actionnews5.com
Bus driver following GPS takes students to wrong state
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A series of wrong turns caused quite a panic when a new school bus driver accidentally took her students to an entirely different state. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, were surprised when their bus passed a sign Monday that said “Welcome to Connecticut.”
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May
Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
ABC6.com
McCoy Stadium receives vote to be next site of new Pawtucket High School
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket voters approved funding for a new high school on the McCoy Stadium property. The old PawSox stadium has sat vacant Since 2019. While the city has mourned the loss of its old baseball team, they are about to gain a brand-new high school right on the grounds.
rimonthly.com
Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts
Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
kbsi23.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
indowncity.com
Thanksgiving in Providence: Catering & Holiday Venues
DURK’S BAR-B-Q Durk’s Bar-B-Q is our go-to restaurant downtown when it comes to mouthwatering smoked meats and whiskey-based cocktails. Why not bring a little bit of that goodness to the table this Thanksgiving? Check out all the details on catering at Durk’s. If you’re interested in hosting a party at Durk’s, or having on-site or off-site catering, reach out to catering@durksbbq.com.
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of cheetah
The Roger Williams Park Zoo said goodbye to one of its cheetahs Monday.
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
Daily Free Press
StuGov voted to pass funding requests, an endorsement seeking Myles Standish Hall name change
Boston University Student Government confirmed funding requests from two organizations and an endorsement seeking to rename 610 Beacon Street, the dormitory known as Myles Standish Hall, in a meeting Monday night. The first order of business was a request from Representation Oversight Committee Chair Adam Shamsi, who requested $340 in...
Turnto10.com
One more warm day Monday, cool midweek, potential Tropical Weather to end the week
Record High Temperatures were noted in Southern New England Saturday, Sunday, and likely Monday too. On Sunday, Providence broke the old record of 72 from 1994 with 75 degrees. Hartford tied theirs at 76 from 2015, Boston broke theirs with 76, shattering the previous 73 from 1948, and Worcester broke theirs too by 1 degree just 2 years ago in 2020 with 72.
GoLocalProv
Spotted in Providence: The “Karate Kid”
The “Karate Kid” was spotted in downtown Providence this weekend — at a restaurant becoming increasingly known as a celebrity hotspot. On Saturday, NicoBella’s owner Daniel Crenca not only shared a celebrity snap with actor Ralph Macchio — he also had a photo with Josh Hamilton from the Walk Dead (see below).
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.
ABC6.com
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
