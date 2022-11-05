Read full article on original website
Related
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5
We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
Phone Arena
Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
TechRadar
I am a Samsung Galaxy owner and here's the Black Friday smartwatch deals I want
A smartwatch can be a great Black Friday deal, especially if you're shopping for a new phone as well. You can find bundles from Samsung, or discounts from major retailers on today's Galaxy Watch 5 models, watches from Fitbit, and other wearables that work well with your Samsung Galaxy S22.
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Phone Arena
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 Ultra: Leaker alleges Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 200 MP primary camera for upcoming smartphone as Realme confirms series launch date
Realme has now confirmed the impending arrival of the Realme 10 series. Taking to Weibo, the company has outlined that the series will debut during a dedicated hardware launch event, which it has scheduled to start at 14:00 CST (06:00 UTC). With the company including a fairly non-descript smartphone in its teaser image, @UniverseIce claims to have revealed numerous Realme 10 Ultra specifications.
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — here’s how it can beat iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro
Rumors say Samsung is upping ante with the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera, potentially using a huge 200MP main sensor. But we know megapixels aren't everything, so will that be enough for Samsung to unseat the current kings Google and Apple?
notebookcheck.net
Tesla is now the third most valuable car brand as Elon Musk falls from the US$200 billionaires list
Tesla has shot up to third place in the world's most valuable car company brand rankings for this year, thanks to a combination of a rapid market capitalization rise and the ever-growing name recognition value of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company. The Interbrand ranking puts Toyota at a first place, just as last year, with a 10% increase in brand value to nearly US$60 billion, while Mercedes-Benz is placed second with US$56 billion and a similar 10% increase from 2021.
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
Phone Arena
Random new Amazon deal makes Samsung's 128GB Galaxy Tab A8 cheaper than ever
While we can definitely no longer act surprised at seeing many of the best phones, tablets, and smartwatches out there deeply discounted for Black Friday well ahead of the big day at most major US retailers, it's hard not to view some early holiday deals as significantly... odder than others.
notebookcheck.net
Kia EV6 gets a massive 16% price hike as the South Korean automaker axes its most affordable model variant
In a move that reflects the overall price trend in the white-hot electric car market, the South Korean car manufacturer effectively raises the entry price of the successful Kia EV6 by a massive US$7,100 by not offering the 58-kWh base trim for the 2023 model year. While some automakers are...
Samsung adds this popular Pixel feature to Galaxy phones
Samsung's Good Lock app just added a bunch of new features to Samsung's version of Android 13, One UI 5, and one of them will be very familiar to Pixel users.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10: MediaTek Helio G99-powered smartphone arrives with 50 MP camera and Super AMOLED display for US$230
Realme has introduced the Realme 10, the first device in the series of the same name. While Realme is expected to unveil the likes of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus later this month in China, the more entry-level has arrived globally. As expected, Realme has swapped Qualcomm for MediaTek, with the Snapdragon 680 making way for the Helio G99.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Imaging Limited Edition augments the flagship smartphone's 1-inch main camera with new screw-on filters and the case to match
Xiaomi touts its latest top-end smartphone as one for photography enthusiasts, what with the 12S Ultra's inaugural Leica-branded circular rear camera hump that revolves around a first-gen Sony IMX989 main camera sensor. Now, the OEM has gone even further in pursuit of this clout for the Mi 11 Ultra's successor with a new Limited Edition.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S20 series and the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are all getting Android 13 now
Well, this is absolutely insane! It was only a couple of weeks ago that Samsung officially kicked off its first over-the-air Android 13 updates (in a handful of countries), and after spreading the love to Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra users around the world, the global mobile industry leader is now treating three different handset families to the same OS promotion.
notebookcheck.net
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro joins its fragile predecessor on JerryRigEverything's Shelf of Shame
The ROG Phone 6 Pro launched with a markedly bulky chassis housing a generous 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery and a whole load of cooling for its top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 18GB of RAM. All that lends an impression of solidity to the new Asus mobile flagship.
Comments / 0