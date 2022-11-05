ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Police

Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100

It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Android Police

Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5

We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
Phone Arena

Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series

The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
TechRadar

I am a Samsung Galaxy owner and here's the Black Friday smartwatch deals I want

A smartwatch can be a great Black Friday deal, especially if you're shopping for a new phone as well. You can find bundles from Samsung, or discounts from major retailers on today's Galaxy Watch 5 models, watches from Fitbit, and other wearables that work well with your Samsung Galaxy S22.
NJ.com

Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals

Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
notebookcheck.net

Realme 10 Ultra: Leaker alleges Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 200 MP primary camera for upcoming smartphone as Realme confirms series launch date

Realme has now confirmed the impending arrival of the Realme 10 series. Taking to Weibo, the company has outlined that the series will debut during a dedicated hardware launch event, which it has scheduled to start at 14:00 CST (06:00 UTC). With the company including a fairly non-descript smartphone in its teaser image, @UniverseIce claims to have revealed numerous Realme 10 Ultra specifications.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla is now the third most valuable car brand as Elon Musk falls from the US$200 billionaires list

Tesla has shot up to third place in the world's most valuable car company brand rankings for this year, thanks to a combination of a rapid market capitalization rise and the ever-growing name recognition value of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company. The Interbrand ranking puts Toyota at a first place, just as last year, with a 10% increase in brand value to nearly US$60 billion, while Mercedes-Benz is placed second with US$56 billion and a similar 10% increase from 2021.
Phone Arena

Random new Amazon deal makes Samsung's 128GB Galaxy Tab A8 cheaper than ever

While we can definitely no longer act surprised at seeing many of the best phones, tablets, and smartwatches out there deeply discounted for Black Friday well ahead of the big day at most major US retailers, it's hard not to view some early holiday deals as significantly... odder than others.
notebookcheck.net

Realme 10: MediaTek Helio G99-powered smartphone arrives with 50 MP camera and Super AMOLED display for US$230

Realme has introduced the Realme 10, the first device in the series of the same name. While Realme is expected to unveil the likes of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus later this month in China, the more entry-level has arrived globally. As expected, Realme has swapped Qualcomm for MediaTek, with the Snapdragon 680 making way for the Helio G99.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Imaging Limited Edition augments the flagship smartphone's 1-inch main camera with new screw-on filters and the case to match

Xiaomi touts its latest top-end smartphone as one for photography enthusiasts, what with the 12S Ultra's inaugural Leica-branded circular rear camera hump that revolves around a first-gen Sony IMX989 main camera sensor. Now, the OEM has gone even further in pursuit of this clout for the Mi 11 Ultra's successor with a new Limited Edition.
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy S20 series and the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are all getting Android 13 now

Well, this is absolutely insane! It was only a couple of weeks ago that Samsung officially kicked off its first over-the-air Android 13 updates (in a handful of countries), and after spreading the love to Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra users around the world, the global mobile industry leader is now treating three different handset families to the same OS promotion.

