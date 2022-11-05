ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

After beating Alabama, LSU flips a local defensive lineman in the 2023 class

Less than 24 hours after attending LSU's thrilling overtime win over Alabama, three-star St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter flipped Sunday night to LSU. Carpenter had been committed to UL since July. According to TigerBait.com, LSU offered Carpenter a scholarship before the 32-31 win Saturday night over the Crimson Tide.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Matt McMahon's life in basketball inspired in part by a former LSU legend

As far back as he can remember, all Matt McMahon wanted to do was play basketball. Growing up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, McMahon didn’t harbor dreams of one day being a coach. Young Matt wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mac, who played high school basketball before a college tennis career at Tennessee Tech.
BATON ROUGE, LA
96.5 KVKI

LSU Fans Create Two Baton Rouge ‘Earthquakes’ In Win Over Alabama

On a Saturday night in Death Valley, the Earth shook. At it was because of LSU Tiger football fans. In impressive fashion, the LSU Tigers 'walked off' with the win over Alabama with a 2-point conversion in overtime Saturday night, sealing a 32-21 win inside a packed Tiger Stadium. Creating a massive reaction all across the state of Louisiana. But the epicenter, in Baton Rouge, was...seismic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU

Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theadvocate.com

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

STM, strong local contingent focused on state titles at state volleyball tournament

A year ago, there were 11 Acadiana area high school volleyball teams that reached the state tournament. And five of them ended the season with a trophy. St. Thomas More and Notre Dame won the Division II and Division IV state championships, while Teurlings Catholic, Lafayette Christian and Ascension Episcopal finished as the state runner-up in Divisions II, III and V.
NEW IBERIA, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy