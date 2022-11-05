Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey has reeled in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for LSU. Here's the rundown.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey is striving to take her program to the top of women’s college basketball, and her latest round of signees reflects it. Mulkey inked the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, according to ESPN, with four players signing national letters of intent Wednesday. The group includes two Top 10 signees.
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
theadvocate.com
Film review: How LSU disrupted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and pulled off an upset
In one of the greatest upsets in Tiger Stadium history, No. 10 LSU beat No. 6 Alabama 32-31 in overtime Saturday night. The Tigers entered as 13.5-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide. The only larger upset was in 1997 when LSU knocked off top-ranked Florida, which arrived that day as a 16.5-point favorite.
theadvocate.com
After beating Alabama, LSU flips a local defensive lineman in the 2023 class
Less than 24 hours after attending LSU's thrilling overtime win over Alabama, three-star St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter flipped Sunday night to LSU. Carpenter had been committed to UL since July. According to TigerBait.com, LSU offered Carpenter a scholarship before the 32-31 win Saturday night over the Crimson Tide.
Shaq Made His Presence Felt at the Alabama Game and the Fans went Crazy (Video)
LSU has some legendary alumni such as Joe Burrow, Lauren Daigle, Don Lemon, Todd Graves, Andrew Whitworth, Lolo Jones, and Odell Beckham Jr. However none more famous than LSU's giant aka the most dominant basketball player ever aka Superman aka The Diesel aka The Big Aristotle you know him as Shaquille O'Neal.
theadvocate.com
Matt McMahon's life in basketball inspired in part by a former LSU legend
As far back as he can remember, all Matt McMahon wanted to do was play basketball. Growing up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, McMahon didn’t harbor dreams of one day being a coach. Young Matt wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mac, who played high school basketball before a college tennis career at Tennessee Tech.
LSU Fans Create Two Baton Rouge ‘Earthquakes’ In Win Over Alabama
On a Saturday night in Death Valley, the Earth shook. At it was because of LSU Tiger football fans. In impressive fashion, the LSU Tigers 'walked off' with the win over Alabama with a 2-point conversion in overtime Saturday night, sealing a 32-21 win inside a packed Tiger Stadium. Creating a massive reaction all across the state of Louisiana. But the epicenter, in Baton Rouge, was...seismic.
theadvocate.com
SEC announces late-night start time, TV network for LSU's home finale vs. UAB on Nov. 19
LSU will play its Nov. 19 home finale against UAB at 8 p.m. in a game to be televised by ESPN2, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The league released the start times and networks for the next-to-last week of the regular season, which includes just the third all-time matchup for LSU with UAB.
theadvocate.com
LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger "in great position" to return this weekend
LSU sophomore left guard Garrett Dellinger is expected to be back this week against Arkansas, according to LSU coach Brian Kelly. “Garrett Dellinger looked good, we worked him out yesterday,” Kelly said. “I think he’s in a great position that he could play this weekend.”. Dellinger has...
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU
Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
theadvocate.com
Angel Reese gets double-double in LSU debut as Tigers rout Bellarmine
As if LSU wasn’t impressive enough in its two exhibition games, coach Kim Mulkey unleashed transfer forward Angel Reese like she was a secret weapon in Monday’s season opener. In her first 14 minutes as a Tiger, Reese had 21 points and nine rebounds on the way to...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
Largest Bet Ever Made at L'Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
It happened big time over the weekend in Baton Rouge. And no, it didn't involve the Alabama-LSU game.
theadvocate.com
The Southern Jaguars try to move on in home finale vs. Mississippi Valley State
The disappointment of squandering a golden opportunity against Florida A&M is subsiding as Southern tries to finish strong in its final two games, beginning with a 2 p.m. home game Saturday against Mississippi Valley State. It will be an emotional day for 18 seniors playing for the last time in...
theadvocate.com
STM, strong local contingent focused on state titles at state volleyball tournament
A year ago, there were 11 Acadiana area high school volleyball teams that reached the state tournament. And five of them ended the season with a trophy. St. Thomas More and Notre Dame won the Division II and Division IV state championships, while Teurlings Catholic, Lafayette Christian and Ascension Episcopal finished as the state runner-up in Divisions II, III and V.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
