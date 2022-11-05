Read full article on original website
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Emitom gets the nod as an each-way selection in Lingfield feature
Gary Nutting is hoping a previously high-class hurdler can get back to winning ways on Tuesday at Lingfield, live on Sky Sports Racing. Lingfield Park, the only UK track to host three different disciplines of racing (all-weather, turf Flat and jumps), provides the best race on Tuesday, the Sharon Knapp Memorial Cup Handicap Hurdle (3.30).
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Dan Skelton can score in Bangor opener with Knight In Dubai
Bangor host an excellent card on Wednesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing, where the meeting's opener is previewed by Declan Rix. There are numerous competitive and quality contests on offer at the Welsh track, including a Listed Novice Chase for fillies and mares (1.25). It's the opening race, the...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Grand National runner Top Ville Ben returns in competitive Lingfield feature
There is a double dose of jumping action on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday as Lingfield and Hereford host competitive cards, featuring the return of a Grand National runner. 3.30 Lingfield - Top Ville Ben shoulders top weight in big-field handicap. A high-quality field has been assembled for the feature...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Found On seeks spectacular six-timer in Listed Mares' Chase at Bangor-On-Dee
1.25 Bangor - Fast improver Found On faces biggest test yet. It looks an excellent renewal of the Listed Yorton Stallions Mares' Novices' Chase (1.25) where nine head to post, topped by Found On. Martin Keighley's seven-year-old has been in sparkling form winning her last five starts over fences and...
Highfield Princess: Australia trip and Breeders' Cup return under consideration next year for star sprinter
A return to the Breeders' Cup and a trip to Australia are among the options under consideration for Highfield Princess next season after rounding off a memorable campaign at Keeneland on Saturday. While it is hard to believe now, the five-year-old was beaten once at Chelmsford and twice at Wolverhampton...
Thursday Tips
Henry Daly's Precious Eleanor can kick off her season with a Listed win in the Bud Booth Mares' Chase at Market Rasen. The seven-year-old was never out of the first two in seven runs last term, including a consecutive run of five second placed finishes in mares' handicap chases. In March she finally got her head in front when winning a Warwick contest by a facile 20 lengths, after which she was a winner again when landing a Listed prize at Cheltenham in April.
Flightline share sells for $4.6m at Keeneland after Breeders' Cup romp to leave overall value at $184m
A minority share in Breeders' Cup star Flightline has sold in the USA for $4.6m. The 2.5 per cent stake was offered up by Lane's End Farm in Kentucky at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale, after the horse was retired on Sunday having ended his racing career unbeaten in six runs, including Saturday's epic victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic.
