Henry Daly's Precious Eleanor can kick off her season with a Listed win in the Bud Booth Mares' Chase at Market Rasen. The seven-year-old was never out of the first two in seven runs last term, including a consecutive run of five second placed finishes in mares' handicap chases. In March she finally got her head in front when winning a Warwick contest by a facile 20 lengths, after which she was a winner again when landing a Listed prize at Cheltenham in April.

13 HOURS AGO