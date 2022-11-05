In honor of Veteran’s Day and recognizing those that have served the United States of America, the Iowa Hawkeyes are giving a nod to each one of those heroes when they take the field this Saturday afternoon for the “Military Appreciation Black Out Game.” This Saturday will see the Hawkeyes kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT against the Wisconsin Badgers, but it won’t include the traditional black jerseys and yellow pants. The Hawkeyes have announced they will be pulling out their all-black uniforms. For Those Who Served.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/gV689jpqGI — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 9, 2022 Not only will the uniforms be all-black, the helmets will...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO