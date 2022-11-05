Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iowa donning alternate uniforms versus Wisconsin for ‘Military Appreciation Black Out Game’
In honor of Veteran’s Day and recognizing those that have served the United States of America, the Iowa Hawkeyes are giving a nod to each one of those heroes when they take the field this Saturday afternoon for the “Military Appreciation Black Out Game.” This Saturday will see the Hawkeyes kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT against the Wisconsin Badgers, but it won’t include the traditional black jerseys and yellow pants. The Hawkeyes have announced they will be pulling out their all-black uniforms. For Those Who Served.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/gV689jpqGI — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 9, 2022 Not only will the uniforms be all-black, the helmets will...
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
