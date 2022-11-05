Read full article on original website
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
Holliday: Wolfpack on way to home field wins record
The great Lou Holtz era at NC State began with a tie at home against Maryland. But starting the next week against Syracuse, Holtz’s Wolfpack ripped off 16 straight wins at the place then known simply as Carter Stadium. From 1972 until early 1975 State beat all comers – the Marylands, North Carolinas, and Clemsons; the Pack even beat 7th ranked Penn State at home in 1974.
NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia
Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
Tropical Storm Nicole forces changes to NC football playoff schedule
Raleigh, N.C. — Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected across North Carolina on Friday due to the approach of Tropical Storm Nicole, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida this week, possibly as a hurricane, before riding up...
Freshman student athlete, 18, killed in Lee County crash
A college student and athlete from North Carolina died Saturday in a crash in Lee County,. A spokesperson from Ferrum College said Will Patterson, 18, was a first-year student at the private college in Virginia and a member of the school's football team. Patterson, from Sanford, N.C., is listed as a quarterback on the team's website.
Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
Triangle voters approve $1.87B in bonds for schools, parks, higher education
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County homeowners would spend an average of about $35 per year more in taxes if voters approve bonds to cover improvements and expansions in the county’s public school system and at Wake Technical Community College. Wake County homeowners will spend an average of about...
Skateboarder hit by SUV on dark road in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A skateboarder late Tuesday night was hit by an SUV in Smithfield. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Smithfield Police Department responded to the 2800 block of South Brightleaf Boulevard, where a witness told WRAL News a teenager on a skateboard was hit. A witness said...
Autopsy: Woman shot 17 times by Fayetteville police in struggle
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An autopsy shows a Fayetteville woman shot by police was hit 17 times as they tried to stop her in a struggle. Jada Johnson called 911 on the night of July 1 to report a home invasion, but responding officers found no evidence that her home was under attack.
Suspect in custody connected to the stabbing at the Days Inn in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St. Antonius Jackson, 39, is in custody with their connection to the stabbing incident that took place this morning at the Days Inn. Before 7 a.m., multiple officers with the Raleigh...
Stabbing under investigation at Days Inn in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St. Before 7 a.m., multiple officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the motel, just south of downtown Raleigh near U.S. 70 and Garner. One person was stabbed and transported...
Gun seized from students in Southeast Raleigh High parking lot
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities seized a firearm from two students in a car at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday. School administrators and a school resource officer approached the students in the vehicle in one of the school parking lots. One of the students confirmed the gun belonged to them, according to Wake County Public School System.
Serious crash reported under bridge in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over a serious crash on Monday in Cumberland County, where a car reportedly fell off a bridge. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. near Fayetteville at 6210 Johnson St. There was no impact to traffic, but Sky 5 video showed the crashed car...
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
Man found dead on greenway near Crabtree Creek died of gunshot to head
RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy shows that Rodney Lewis Clark Jr., 21, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Clark's body was found on a trail near Crabtree Valley Mall on the afternoon of Sept. 29. According to the police report on his death, Clark and a co-worker...
2-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Johnston County home
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A 2-year-old was shot Monday night, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office. Around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Brookside Lane in Four Oaks, where the toddler was being treated by his parents. The toddler, who was alert, was taken to WakeMed...
Doctors describe 'an explosion of influenza;' virus outpacing COVID in hospitals
RALEIGH, N.C. — In some Triangle-area hospitals, more patients are being treated for flu than COVID-19 in recent days. Last week, cases of the flu made up about 5% of all people admitted to hospitals across the state. "COVID is trending down; flu is dramatically rising," said Dr. David...
Democratic candidate Rowe takes sizable lead in Wake County Sheriff election
The winner of the race for Wake County Sheriff will find themselves working to solve issues like staffing shortages among first responders, gun violence towards deputies, building meaningful connections with their community and managing an increase in violent crime in Wake County. Republican candidate and former sheriff Donnie Harrison is...
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
Family says woman shot, killed in Raleigh was victim of domestic violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in Raleigh are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman. 27-year-old Jamila Rogers was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Family members said Rogers was the victim of domestic violence, and the shooting happened during an altercation between several people.
Rocky Mount business owner offered $15,000 in failed murder-for-hire plot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A murder-for-hire plot out of Rocky Mount has led to a business owner's arrest. Nahro Innab, who owns Key Foods and invests in grocery and convenience stores in Rocky Mount, offered someone $15,000 to kill Samir Khamis Sirhan in October, according to newly-released court documents.
