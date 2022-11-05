Read full article on original website
legalexaminer.com
When Does a Virginia Pedestrian Have the Right of Way?
In Virginia, a pedestrian is defined as anyone on foot or not operating a motor vehicle. This means that someone riding a skateboard, rollerblades, or even a scooter is viewed as a pedestrian. Bicycle riders can also be considered pedestrians, although they do have to yield to those on foot.
legalexaminer.com
One Killed and Three Injured in DUI-Related Accident in Easton CA
A DUI suspect was arrested after a Fresno County three-car accident killed one victim and injured three others Friday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene south of Fresno in Easton sometime after 4 p.m. on November 4, 2022. The Fresno Bee reports the collision took place along...
