When Does a Virginia Pedestrian Have the Right of Way?

In Virginia, a pedestrian is defined as anyone on foot or not operating a motor vehicle. This means that someone riding a skateboard, rollerblades, or even a scooter is viewed as a pedestrian. Bicycle riders can also be considered pedestrians, although they do have to yield to those on foot.
One Killed and Three Injured in DUI-Related Accident in Easton CA

A DUI suspect was arrested after a Fresno County three-car accident killed one victim and injured three others Friday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene south of Fresno in Easton sometime after 4 p.m. on November 4, 2022. The Fresno Bee reports the collision took place along...
