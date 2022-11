GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The high school volleyball season is complete for J.H. Rose after falling in a five-set thriller to North Iredell last Saturday. However, the volleyball careers of Amelia Taft and Forbes Hall are not over. The two seniors will play beach volleyball at LSU, one of the top programs in the country, […]

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 5 MINUTES AGO