Columbus nursing home closing, making 10 Montana facilities closed in 2022
A skilled nursing home in Columbus is the latest to announce a voluntary closure, making 10 nursing home closures across the state this year. Beartooth Manor, a Lantis Enterprises property with 37 residents, will cease operations on Jan. 7, according to Wendy Soulek, COO of Lantis Enterprises. Residents and staff were notified on Monday.
Vote counting delays limit some final results in Montana Legislative races
By 7 a.m. Wednesday, just over 66% of the votes cast statewide were counted due to delays in several county election offices across the state. At the same time, Yellowstone County's vote totals were complete. In Eastern Montana races, the count so far shows a comfortable leads for most candidates...
Issue proposed for 2022 General Election ballot proposed splitting Montana into two states
HELENA, Mont. - Montanans headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act and the Electronic Data Protection Act. But what about the issues that didn't make the ballot?. Several ballot issues didn’t make the 2022 General Election ballot, including one that proposed dividing Montana into...
Secretary Christi Jacobsen thanks election workers and voters, congratulates candidates as polls close
HELENA, Mont. — As polls closed across Montana, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen thanked state and local election officials for their efforts during the state's midterm General Election. Secretary Jacobsen also thanked the thousands of voters who cast their ballots, while offering congratulations to all of the candidates appearing on the midterm ballots.
Election Day is Tuesday; here's what you need to know
Tuesday is Election Day for the 2022 midterms, and Montanans can still register and vote up until the polls close at 8 p.m. While the pandemic prompted most counties in the state to hold the 2020 federal election solely by mail-in ballots, polling places are back open throughout the state this year.
