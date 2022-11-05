ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Columbus nursing home closing, making 10 Montana facilities closed in 2022

A skilled nursing home in Columbus is the latest to announce a voluntary closure, making 10 nursing home closures across the state this year. Beartooth Manor, a Lantis Enterprises property with 37 residents, will cease operations on Jan. 7, according to Wendy Soulek, COO of Lantis Enterprises. Residents and staff were notified on Monday.
COLUMBUS, MT
Secretary Christi Jacobsen thanks election workers and voters, congratulates candidates as polls close

HELENA, Mont. — As polls closed across Montana, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen thanked state and local election officials for their efforts during the state's midterm General Election. Secretary Jacobsen also thanked the thousands of voters who cast their ballots, while offering congratulations to all of the candidates appearing on the midterm ballots.
MONTANA STATE
Election Day is Tuesday; here's what you need to know

Tuesday is Election Day for the 2022 midterms, and Montanans can still register and vote up until the polls close at 8 p.m. While the pandemic prompted most counties in the state to hold the 2020 federal election solely by mail-in ballots, polling places are back open throughout the state this year.
MONTANA STATE

