NEW ORLEANS – In the largest student voter turnout in over a decade, a majority of University of New Orleans students voted against a new Student Experience Fee which would have amounted to an additional $300 per semester for full-time students. The margin was 1,468 (69%) against and 633 (31%) in favor of the referendum. The Fee would have provided the University with funding necessary to start intercollegiate football, women's soccer, women's golf and marching band, in addition to providing funds to other student activities, club and intramural sports, student retention, and diversity programs.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO