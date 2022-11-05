Read full article on original website
Related
unoprivateers.com
Ross Nears Double-Double in Privateers' Season Opening Loss at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas – The New Orleans Privateers (0-1) battled and led for most of the first half but a big second quarter run put the UTEP Miners (1-0) ahead for good as New Orleans dropped their season opener 83-55 at the Don Haskins Center on Monday. INSIDE THE...
unoprivateers.com
Privateers Fall in Season Opener Against Big East Power Butler
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The New Orleans men's basketball program tried to hold on early in their regular season opener at Hinkle Fieldhouse, but to no avail as they fell 53-89 to the Butler Bulldogs Monday evening Junior point-guard Jordan Johnson led the team with 15 points in his debut as a Privateer.
unoprivateers.com
University of New Orleans Students Reject Proposed Student Experience Fee
NEW ORLEANS – In the largest student voter turnout in over a decade, a majority of University of New Orleans students voted against a new Student Experience Fee which would have amounted to an additional $300 per semester for full-time students. The margin was 1,468 (69%) against and 633 (31%) in favor of the referendum. The Fee would have provided the University with funding necessary to start intercollegiate football, women's soccer, women's golf and marching band, in addition to providing funds to other student activities, club and intramural sports, student retention, and diversity programs.
Comments / 0